PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At the 3M Open, Adrien Dumont de Chassart struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is looking for a better outcome in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.981 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dumont de Chassart .

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.422 this season, which ranks 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.403. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.60%.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59302.5305.9
    Greens in Regulation %10365.60%68.25%
    Putts Per Round14129.3730.1
    Par Breakers12622.76%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance16517.84%17.06%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
    • Dumont de Chassart, who has 130 points, currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.981 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.215 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart posted his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.234, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that tournament.
    • Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 30th in the field.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.422-1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.403-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.270-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.265-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.360-1.981

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7568-73-76-74+33
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6072-66-71-72-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-78+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.