Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.