Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
At the 3M Open, Adrien Dumont de Chassart struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is looking for a better outcome in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.981 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.422 this season, which ranks 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.403. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.60%.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 141st this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|302.5
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.60%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.37
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.76%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|17.84%
|17.06%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
- Dumont de Chassart, who has 130 points, currently sits 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.981 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.215 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart posted his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.234, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that tournament.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 30th in the field.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.422
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.403
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.270
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.265
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.360
|-1.981
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
