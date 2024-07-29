Adrian Meronk betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Adrian Meronk enters play July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National after a 50th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Meronk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Meronk has an average finish of 37th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Meronk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-over.
- Adrian Meronk has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meronk is averaging -3.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meronk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.2
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.49%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.45%
|11.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|23.02%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's best finishes
- Meronk played 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Meronk's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 9-over and finished 50th in that event.
Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.253
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-80
|+14
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|73-72-73-75
|+9
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
