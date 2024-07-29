Adrian Meronk betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

In his last five appearances, Meronk has an average finish of 37th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Meronk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-over.

Adrian Meronk has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.