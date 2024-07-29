PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Adrian Meronk betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adrian Meronk enters play July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National after a 50th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Meronk at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Meronk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Meronk has an average finish of 37th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Meronk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-over.
    • Adrian Meronk has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Meronk is averaging -3.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Meronk's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.2302.5
    Greens in Regulation %-63.49%58.33%
    Putts Per Round-29.6430.2
    Par Breakers-18.45%11.90%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%23.02%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's best finishes

    • Meronk played 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Last season Meronk's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 9-over and finished 50th in that event.

    Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.253

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Meronk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-80+14--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5073-72-73-75+911

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

