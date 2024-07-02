Maverick McNealy betting profile:

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that event).

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that event, he finished ninth.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.