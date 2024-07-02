6H AGO
Maverick McNealy betting profile:
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
Latest odds for McNealy at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- McNealy's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the .
- McNealy finished eighth (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2022).
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
McNealy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|8
|70-63-68-68
|-15
|7/8/2021
|18
|71-64-65-71
|-13
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- McNealy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy is averaging 1.585 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 5.426 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on McNealy .
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.424, which ranks 19th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 45th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy has a -0.080 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has registered a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 28th on TOUR, while he ranks 10th with a putts-per-round average of 27.93. He has broken par 25.86% of the time (36th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|304.0
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|65.66%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.93
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|36
|25.86%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.74%
|13.06%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times (87.5%).
- Currently, McNealy has 636 points, ranking him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that event).
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.424
|1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.080
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.379
|1.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.388
|1.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.111
|5.426
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.