Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.606 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.