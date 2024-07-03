PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy will appear in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 31st-place finish at the Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, McCarthy has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2023, McCarthy finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    McCarthy's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023668-64-66-70-16
    6/30/2022666-65-66-71-16
    7/8/2021MC70-71-1
    7/11/2019MC66-74-2
    7/12/20183465-69-66-73-11

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, McCarthy has an average finish of 32nd.
    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 3.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 155th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy sports a -0.043 average that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, while he averages 27.60 putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155289.1292.9
    Greens in Regulation %16560.93%58.64%
    Putts Per Round127.6028.5
    Par Breakers14521.60%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance711.99%14.81%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • With 944 points, McCarthy currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.606 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.344-1.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.043-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.2950.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7893.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6980.932

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

