Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 20: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy will appear in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 31st-place finish at the Travelers Championship.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, McCarthy has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2023, McCarthy finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
McCarthy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|6/30/2022
|6
|66-65-66-71
|-16
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/11/2019
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|7/12/2018
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
McCarthy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McCarthy has an average finish of 32nd.
- Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 3.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 155th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy sports a -0.043 average that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, while he averages 27.60 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|289.1
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|60.93%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.60
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|145
|21.60%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.99%
|14.81%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- With 944 points, McCarthy currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.606 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.344
|-1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.043
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.295
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.789
|3.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.698
|0.932
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the .
