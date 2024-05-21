Grayson Murray betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Grayson Murray will appear May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he finished 43rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 6-under at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Murray has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Murray's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/24/2018
|MC
|70-76
|+6
Murray's recent performances
- Murray has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Murray has an average of 1.881 in his past five tournaments.
Murray's advanced stats and rankings
- Murray has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray ranks 82nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.074.
- On the greens, Murray has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (91st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|303.2
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.61%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.59
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|91
|25.38%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|17.87%
|16.05%
Murray's best finishes
- Murray has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times (66.7%).
- As of now, Murray has collected 802 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.093. He finished first in that event.
- Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.723 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Murray's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.213
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.074
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.019
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.084
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.222
|1.881
Murray's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-71-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-69-77-64
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|51
|76-74-78-70
|+10
|13
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|72-70-67-69
|-6
|20
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|72-68-71-67
|-6
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.