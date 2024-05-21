PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Grayson Murray betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Grayson Murray betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Grayson Murray will appear May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he finished 43rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 6-under at Valhalla Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Murray at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Murray has played the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Murray's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/24/2018MC70-76+6

    Murray's recent performances

    • Murray has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Murray is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Murray has an average of 1.881 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Murray .

    Murray's advanced stats and rankings

    • Murray has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray ranks 82nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.074.
    • On the greens, Murray has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He has broken par 25.38% of the time (91st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50303.2306.0
    Greens in Regulation %15462.61%59.88%
    Putts Per Round6528.5928.6
    Par Breakers9125.38%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance16317.87%16.05%

    Murray's best finishes

    • Murray has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Murray has collected 802 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Murray's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.093. He finished first in that event.
    • Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.723 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Murray's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.2130.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0740.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.019-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.0840.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2221.881

    Murray's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic664-70-69-65-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship770-70-63-67-1853
    July 27-303M Open5768-67-71-73-55
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii169-63-64-67-27500
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-69-72-5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6673-69-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-77+6--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-71-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-69-77-64-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5176-74-78-70+1013
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3972-70-67-69-620
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1070-69-72-70-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship4372-68-71-67-615

    All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.