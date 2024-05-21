Grayson Murray betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.093. He finished first in that event.

Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 3.139. In that event, he finished 42nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Murray posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.723 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.