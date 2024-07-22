Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open
Alejandro Tosti looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Tosti's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Tosti has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tosti is averaging -1.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.597, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks eighth, and his 50.8% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti has a -0.564 mark (170th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|312.2
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.01%
|64.10%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.43
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.00%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|18.91%
|18.38%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has participated in 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 267 points, Tosti currently ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished 75th in that tournament).
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.004, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.597
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.564
|-1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.264
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.380
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.610
|-1.489
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.