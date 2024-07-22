Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished 75th in that tournament).

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.004, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.