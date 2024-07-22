PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open

    Alejandro Tosti looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Tosti at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Tosti's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Tosti has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tosti is averaging -1.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tosti .

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.597, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.2 yards) ranks eighth, and his 50.8% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti has a -0.564 mark (170th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (32nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8312.2315.3
    Greens in Regulation %11765.01%64.10%
    Putts Per Round15129.4329.2
    Par Breakers3226.00%23.08%
    Bogey Avoidance17318.91%18.38%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has participated in 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 267 points, Tosti currently ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished 75th in that tournament).
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.004, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5970.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.564-1.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.264-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.3800.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.610-1.489

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.