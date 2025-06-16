Points and payouts: J.J. Spaun earns $4.3 million, 750 FedExCup points at U.S. Open

The final round saw Spaun maintaining his lead despite shooting a 2-over par round. Robert MacIntyre made a strong push, carding a 2-under par to finish in second place, two strokes behind Spaun. Viktor Hovland held onto third place with a 3-over par round. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler both made significant moves up the leaderboard, finishing T7 after starting the day in T35 and T11 positions, respectively. Sam Burns, who led after the third round, struggled with an 8-over par final round, dropping to T7. Russell Henley finished T10 with a 1-over par round. Xander Schauffele improved his position, moving from T35 to T12 with a 1-under par performance. Chris Kirk and Adam Scott also finished T12, with Kirk moving up from T21 and Scott dropping from T2 after a difficult 9-over par final round. Rory McIlroy made the largest move up the leaderboard, climbing from T49 to T19 with a 3-under par round, tying for the best score of the day.