Points and payouts: J.J. Spaun earns $4.3 million, 750 FedExCup points at U.S. Open
2 Min Read
OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 15: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun emerged victorious at the U.S. Open held at Oakmont Country Club, securing his second PGA TOUR victory and first of the season. Spaun finished the tournament at 1-under, earning $4.3 million in prize money and 750 FedExCup points.
The final round saw Spaun maintaining his lead despite shooting a 2-over par round. Robert MacIntyre made a strong push, carding a 2-under par to finish in second place, two strokes behind Spaun. Viktor Hovland held onto third place with a 3-over par round. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler both made significant moves up the leaderboard, finishing T7 after starting the day in T35 and T11 positions, respectively. Sam Burns, who led after the third round, struggled with an 8-over par final round, dropping to T7. Russell Henley finished T10 with a 1-over par round. Xander Schauffele improved his position, moving from T35 to T12 with a 1-under par performance. Chris Kirk and Adam Scott also finished T12, with Kirk moving up from T21 and Scott dropping from T2 after a difficult 9-over par final round. Rory McIlroy made the largest move up the leaderboard, climbing from T49 to T19 with a 3-under par round, tying for the best score of the day.
Spaun's path to victory was marked by consistent play throughout the tournament. He opened with an impressive 4-under par round to take the early lead, followed by a 2-over par second round. A solid 1-under par third round kept him in contention, setting the stage for his final round performance that secured the win.
Viktor Hovland, who finished third, earned $1.46 million and 350 FedExCup points. His tournament was characterized by steady improvement, moving from T20 after the first round to third place by the end. Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, overcame a slow start to finish T7, earning $615,786 and 225 FedExCup points.
Sam Burns, despite his final round struggles, still managed a T7 finish, earning $615,786 and 225 FedExCup points. His tournament was highlighted by a second-round 5-under par performance that briefly gave him the lead. The tournament also featured a hole-in-one by Victor Perez during the second round on the 192-yard par-3 6th hole.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|J.J. Spaun
|279 / -1
|750.000
|$4,300,000.00
|2
|Robert MacIntyre
|281 / +1
|500.000
|$2,322,000.00
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|282 / +2
|350.000
|$1,462,525.00
|T4
|Cameron Young
|283 / +3
|300.000
|$878,815.00
|T4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|283 / +3
|0.000
|$878,815.00
|T4
|Carlos Ortiz
|283 / +3
|0.000
|$878,815.00
|T7
|Jon Rahm
|284 / +4
|0.000
|$615,786.00
|T7
|Sam Burns
|284 / +4
|225.000
|$615,786.00
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler
|284 / +4
|225.000
|$615,786.00
|T10
|Ben Griffin
|285 / +5
|165.000
|$486,031.00
|T10
|Russell Henley
|285 / +5
|165.000
|$486,031.00
|T12
|Chris Kirk
|286 / +6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Adam Scott
|286 / +6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Brooks Koepka
|286 / +6
|0.000
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|286 / +6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Thriston Lawrence
|286 / +6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|286 / +6
|0.000
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Xander Schauffele
|286 / +6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T19
|Victor Perez
|287 / +7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T19
|Rory McIlroy
|287 / +7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T19
|Ryan Fox
|287 / +7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T19
|Emiliano Grillo
|287 / +7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T23
|Jason Day
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Nick Taylor
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Thomas Detry
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Jordan Spieth
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Patrick Reed
|288 / +8
|0.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Max Greyserman
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Matt Wallace
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Collin Morikawa
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Samuel Stevens
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Chris Gotterup
|288 / +8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T33
|Tom Kim
|289 / +9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|T33
|J.T. Poston
|289 / +9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|T33
|Aaron Rai
|289 / +9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|T33
|Keegan Bradley
|289 / +9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|37
|Maverick McNealy
|290 / +10
|25.000
|$101,604.00
|T38
|Marc Leishman
|291 / +11
|0.000
|$90,608.00
|T38
|Tony Finau
|291 / +11
|22.500
|$90,608.00
|T38
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|291 / +11
|22.500
|$90,608.00
|T38
|Taylor Pendrith
|291 / +11
|22.500
|$90,608.00
|T42
|Si Woo Kim
|292 / +12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T42
|Hideki Matsuyama
|292 / +12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T42
|Trevor Cone
|292 / +12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T42
|Andrew Novak
|292 / +12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T46
|Rasmus Højgaard
|293 / +13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T46
|Jhonattan Vegas
|293 / +13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T46
|Niklas Norgaard
|293 / +13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T46
|Daniel Berger
|293 / +13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T50
|Michael Kim
|294 / +14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Mackenzie Hughes
|294 / +14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Ryan McCormick
|294 / +14
|0.000
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Adam Schenk
|294 / +14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Ryan Gerard
|294 / +14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T55
|Laurie Canter
|295 / +15
|0.000
|$46,183.00
|T57
|Sungjae Im
|296 / +16
|10.250
|$45,524.00
|T57
|Denny McCarthy
|296 / +16
|10.250
|$45,524.00
|T59
|Brian Harman
|298 / +18
|9.250
|$44,644.00
|T59
|Harris English
|298 / +18
|9.250
|$44,644.00
|T61
|Jordan Smith
|299 / +19
|0.000
|$43,544.00
|T61
|James Nicholas
|299 / +19
|0.000
|$43,544.00
|T61
|Johnny Keefer
|299 / +19
|0.000
|$43,544.00
|T64
|Matthieu Pavon
|302 / +22
|7.625
|$42,445.00
|T64
|Cam Davis
|302 / +22
|7.625
|$42,445.00
|66
|Philip Barbaree, Jr.
|304 / +24
|0.000
|$41,785.00
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.