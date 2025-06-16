PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Points and payouts: J.J. Spaun earns $4.3 million, 750 FedExCup points at U.S. Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 15: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun emerged victorious at the U.S. Open held at Oakmont Country Club, securing his second PGA TOUR victory and first of the season. Spaun finished the tournament at 1-under, earning $4.3 million in prize money and 750 FedExCup points.

    The final round saw Spaun maintaining his lead despite shooting a 2-over par round. Robert MacIntyre made a strong push, carding a 2-under par to finish in second place, two strokes behind Spaun. Viktor Hovland held onto third place with a 3-over par round. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler both made significant moves up the leaderboard, finishing T7 after starting the day in T35 and T11 positions, respectively. Sam Burns, who led after the third round, struggled with an 8-over par final round, dropping to T7. Russell Henley finished T10 with a 1-over par round. Xander Schauffele improved his position, moving from T35 to T12 with a 1-under par performance. Chris Kirk and Adam Scott also finished T12, with Kirk moving up from T21 and Scott dropping from T2 after a difficult 9-over par final round. Rory McIlroy made the largest move up the leaderboard, climbing from T49 to T19 with a 3-under par round, tying for the best score of the day.

    Spaun's path to victory was marked by consistent play throughout the tournament. He opened with an impressive 4-under par round to take the early lead, followed by a 2-over par second round. A solid 1-under par third round kept him in contention, setting the stage for his final round performance that secured the win.

    Viktor Hovland, who finished third, earned $1.46 million and 350 FedExCup points. His tournament was characterized by steady improvement, moving from T20 after the first round to third place by the end. Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, overcame a slow start to finish T7, earning $615,786 and 225 FedExCup points.

    Sam Burns, despite his final round struggles, still managed a T7 finish, earning $615,786 and 225 FedExCup points. His tournament was highlighted by a second-round 5-under par performance that briefly gave him the lead. The tournament also featured a hole-in-one by Victor Perez during the second round on the 192-yard par-3 6th hole.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1J.J. Spaun279 / -1750.000$4,300,000.00
    2Robert MacIntyre281 / +1500.000$2,322,000.00
    3Viktor Hovland282 / +2350.000$1,462,525.00
    T4Cameron Young283 / +3300.000$878,815.00
    T4Tyrrell Hatton283 / +30.000$878,815.00
    T4Carlos Ortiz283 / +30.000$878,815.00
    T7Jon Rahm284 / +40.000$615,786.00
    T7Sam Burns284 / +4225.000$615,786.00
    T7Scottie Scheffler284 / +4225.000$615,786.00
    T10Ben Griffin285 / +5165.000$486,031.00
    T10Russell Henley285 / +5165.000$486,031.00
    T12Chris Kirk286 / +697.143$349,741.00
    T12Adam Scott286 / +697.143$349,741.00
    T12Brooks Koepka286 / +60.000$349,741.00
    T12Christiaan Bezuidenhout286 / +697.143$349,741.00
    T12Thriston Lawrence286 / +697.143$349,741.00
    T12Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen286 / +60.000$349,741.00
    T12Xander Schauffele286 / +697.143$349,741.00
    T19Victor Perez287 / +758.250$243,070.00
    T19Rory McIlroy287 / +758.250$243,070.00
    T19Ryan Fox287 / +758.250$243,070.00
    T19Emiliano Grillo287 / +758.250$243,070.00
    T23Jason Day288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Nick Taylor288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Thomas Detry288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Jordan Spieth288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Patrick Reed288 / +80.000$161,489.00
    T23Max Greyserman288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Matt Wallace288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Collin Morikawa288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Samuel Stevens288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T23Chris Gotterup288 / +842.000$161,489.00
    T33Tom Kim289 / +928.250$113,755.00
    T33J.T. Poston289 / +928.250$113,755.00
    T33Aaron Rai289 / +928.250$113,755.00
    T33Keegan Bradley289 / +928.250$113,755.00
    37Maverick McNealy290 / +1025.000$101,604.00
    T38Marc Leishman291 / +110.000$90,608.00
    T38Tony Finau291 / +1122.500$90,608.00
    T38Matt Fitzpatrick291 / +1122.500$90,608.00
    T38Taylor Pendrith291 / +1122.500$90,608.00
    T42Si Woo Kim292 / +1219.125$73,014.00
    T42Hideki Matsuyama292 / +1219.125$73,014.00
    T42Trevor Cone292 / +1219.125$73,014.00
    T42Andrew Novak292 / +1219.125$73,014.00
    T46Rasmus Højgaard293 / +1316.125$57,070.00
    T46Jhonattan Vegas293 / +1316.125$57,070.00
    T46Niklas Norgaard293 / +1316.125$57,070.00
    T46Daniel Berger293 / +1316.125$57,070.00
    T50Michael Kim294 / +1413.050$48,207.00
    T50Mackenzie Hughes294 / +1413.050$48,207.00
    T50Ryan McCormick294 / +140.000$48,207.00
    T50Adam Schenk294 / +1413.050$48,207.00
    T50Ryan Gerard294 / +1413.050$48,207.00
    T55Laurie Canter295 / +150.000$46,183.00
    T57Sungjae Im296 / +1610.250$45,524.00
    T57Denny McCarthy296 / +1610.250$45,524.00
    T59Brian Harman298 / +189.250$44,644.00
    T59Harris English298 / +189.250$44,644.00
    T61Jordan Smith299 / +190.000$43,544.00
    T61James Nicholas299 / +190.000$43,544.00
    T61Johnny Keefer299 / +190.000$43,544.00
    T64Matthieu Pavon302 / +227.625$42,445.00
    T64Cam Davis302 / +227.625$42,445.00
    66Philip Barbaree, Jr.304 / +240.000$41,785.00

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

