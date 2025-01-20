Odds Outlook: The Sentry champ Hideki Matsuyama headlines Farmers Insurance Open favorites

Hideki Matsuyama (+1000) highlights the FanDuel Sportsbook favorites among the field of 156 players at one of the most famous municipal courses in the country. The South Course, host of two U.S. Opens, plays as a par 72 and is the longest used on TOUR at 7,765 yards. The North Course is the easier of the two and plays 7,238 yards, also as a par 72. The Japanese star kicked off his 2025 season in style with a victory at The Sentry at Kapalua and T16 at the Sony Open in Hawaii the following week, without a round in the 70s over eight rounds. Healthy and hungry, he returns to the municipal courses for a 13th straight season; he's played the weekend in eight consecutive starts, including T13 and T9 in his previous two visits. Leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around in the Green last year, he also ranked third in SG: Tee to Green, two major components necessary for contention this week.