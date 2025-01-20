Odds Outlook: The Sentry champ Hideki Matsuyama headlines Farmers Insurance Open favorites
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The West Coast Swing continues as the PGA TOUR shifts from the desert of La Quinta to the coast of La Jolla in Southern California for the Farmers Insurance Open. As it has since 2022, the tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course will play host Wednesday through Saturday.
Hideki Matsuyama (+1000) highlights the FanDuel Sportsbook favorites among the field of 156 players at one of the most famous municipal courses in the country. The South Course, host of two U.S. Opens, plays as a par 72 and is the longest used on TOUR at 7,765 yards. The North Course is the easier of the two and plays 7,238 yards, also as a par 72. The Japanese star kicked off his 2025 season in style with a victory at The Sentry at Kapalua and T16 at the Sony Open in Hawaii the following week, without a round in the 70s over eight rounds. Healthy and hungry, he returns to the municipal courses for a 13th straight season; he's played the weekend in eight consecutive starts, including T13 and T9 in his previous two visits. Leading the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around in the Green last year, he also ranked third in SG: Tee to Green, two major components necessary for contention this week.
Fresh off a 65-64 weekend at The Sentry (T5) and an all-star performance during the debut of TGL, Ludvig Åberg (+1100) is the second choice this week. Displaying power and precision off the tee (he was fourth in Total Driving) proved he could handle all the big, menacing tracks. The 25-year-old Swede rarely disappointed last year, including at Torrey Pines. He posted all three rounds of the South Course at par or better and shared ninth on his first attempt. Equipped with a yardage book filled with details, his comfort level should improve this time.
Missing the weekend just once in 10 visits, Tony Finau (+2000) is the only player on the all-time money list at the Farmers Insurance Open inside the top 10 without a victory. Cashing in the top 10 six times from nine cuts made, he has never finished worse than T24. The premium power players like Finau, who bash it off the tee and can rack up GIR from off the fairways when not finding the short grass, will feature on the leaderboard late on Saturday afternoon. After returning from knee surgery in the fall, the big-hitter, looking for his first win since early 2023, cashed T15 at The Sentry before missing the 54-hole cut at The American Express last week.
Sungjae Im (+2000) again takes up residence at the top of the odds board even after missing the cut following a disappointing opening-round 77 at The American Express. Closing with 62-65 at The Sentry for third place, he bounced back with 65-68 in his final two rounds to alleviate any lingering concerns entering this week. The Korean, who cashed a paycheck in his first five visits, including a T4 in 2023 after finishing T6 in 2022, missed the cut by a shot last year. His ability to gain strokes off the tee (third in SG: Off the Tee in 2024) and to hole putts can save plenty of shots around here.
If U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley (+2200) is distracted by assembling his troops for Bethpage Black in September, he has done a fantastic job of masking the stress. A relaxing trip to Hawaii produced results of T15 at The Sentry and T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The concerns about balancing time and energy are off the table. Playing three of the first four events of the year, plus joining TGL, suggests he has found balance, and it's all systems go! Missing the Farmers Insurance Open only once (2021) since his rookie campaign in 2011, he has cashed in seven straight tournaments, including second place in 2023.
Max Greyserman (+2500) exploded onto the scene late last summer. Finishing solo second at the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship in back-to-back weeks, he forced his way into the FedExCup Playoffs and qualified for the BMW Championship. Since missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open, the New Jersey native has rattled off 13 consecutive events playing the weekend, including T24 on debut at The Sentry and T7 last week at The American Express. Only Taylor Montgomery (+40000) gained more strokes on the greens than the three-time runner-up in 2024.
Max Greyserman's unreal 156-yard eagle hole-out is the Shot of the Day
Fully recovered from back surgery and possessing 20 extra pounds of muscle, Will Zalatoris (+2500) returns to the site of his professional debut in 2018. Although he missed the cut in his first opportunity, he has cashed second, T7 and T13 in three of the last four seasons. Lightly raced in fall 2024, his proficiency tee to green is rounding back into shape quickly. He missed only nine greens at Kapalua and cashed T26 and just 17 across three courses last week at The American Express (T12).
Two-time winner Jason Day (+2800) joins Brandt Snedeker (+35000) as the only multiple champions in the field. The Australian, making his 16th start, has never taken home a check for worse than T16 from his 10 weekend outings. Thanks to a fantastic short game, his putter knows how to handle the Poa annua greens on the weekend. A notorious hot starter as the calendar turns over, the former world No. 1 picked up a check for T8 at the Australian PGA Championship and ran T3 last week in the desert of La Quinta.
Defending champion Matthieu Pavon (+12000) was one of three European debutants inside the top 10 in 2024 and continued the recent tradition of winners being age 30 or older to seven straight events. Claiming his first victory on TOUR in just his third start with a TOUR card, the Frenchman will add the pretournament duties as reigning champion upon return. His next top-25 finish will be his first in a Full-Field Event since last June.
The American Express champion Sepp Straka is not playing this week, but other finishers in the top 10 from last week include: Justin Lower (T3, +11000), San Diego native Charley Hoffman (T5, +8000), Ben Griffin (T7, +5500), Taylor Moore (T7, +11000) and Camilo Villegas (T7, +100000).
Past champions teeing it up include 2023 winner Max Homa (+3500), 2022 winner Luke List (+20000) and 2019 winner Justin Rose (+7000).
Here's a look at notable odds for the rest of the field via FanDuel, with play set to begin Wednesday morning:
- +3000: Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy
- +3500: Shane Lowry, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Pendrith
- +4500: Luke Clanton, Si Woo Kim
- +5500: Aaron Rai, J.J. Spaun, Beau Hossler
- +6000: Harry Hall, Mark Hubbard
- +6500: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger
- +7000: Michael Thorbjornsen, Daniel Berger
- +7500: Mac Meissner, Austin Eckroat, Niklas Norgaard, Doug Ghim
- +8000: Patrick Fishburn, Patrick Rodgers, Jhonattan Vegas
- +9000: Matt Wallace, Eric Cole
