Why Scottie Scheffler doesn’t make list for (way too early) bets for 2025 majors

As mentioned earlier, The Open is the most dangerous major to bet too early both in terms of time until it starts and the variables that occur in the week of the championship. Whether it will be hard and fast or wet and wild at Royal Portrush is completely unknown at this point, so please take this Åberg selection with caution. The reality is that trends suggest at least one new major winner will be crowned in 2025. Only four times since 1946 has a major season gone by without at least one new winner. Schauffele took the mantle last year, and in my mind, Åberg has to be on your radar to be the man to come off the major-less list sooner rather than later. He contended at the Masters and U.S. Open despite suffering through a knee injury, and if fully fit I think the European star can win Europe’s major. This is not a bet you "need" to make now; in fact, this tournament is your best one to take a longshot at this stage. But I’ll still be keeping an eye on his odds over the next eight months.