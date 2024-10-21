DFS preview: Use defending champ Collin Morikawa to anchor lineups in Japan

Collin Morikawa ($10,500): Outside of the major championships, there are few instances where the defending champion, especially of this quality, is not at the top of the board. Blowing away the field by six shots in 2023, Morikawa returns to the site of his last victory on TOUR. Cashing in 19 of 21 starts, he eats par-4 holes for breakfast and sits in the top five in SG: Total. The Californian will remind you he posted the lowest gross total at the TOUR Championship in his most recent stroke-play start.