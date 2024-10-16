Prop Farm: Wind, cooler weather to be big factor in Las Vegas

The afternoons are typically when it is the windiest here in Las Vegas. If gusts are touching 35 mph or more in the morning, I’m not so sure the afternoon is going to flip and become a walk in the park. In my estimation, it looks like the early-late draw is favorable, but I’m not sure it is as pronounced as some bettors may believe. We will see. A few players may catch it just right – or just “wrong” – but again, I don’t know if this is going to be a cut-and-dry advantage for one side.