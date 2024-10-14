DFS Dish: Look for Taylor Pendrith to power lineups at low-scoring TPC Summerlin

Tom Kim ($10,800): Everyone wants to be a part of history, and I would expect heavy ownership of the Korean star as he tracks three in a row at TPC Summerlin. The Presidents Cup star, making his third appearance in the desert, has never posted worse than 68 in eight rounds. Picking up his first victory as a 20-year-old in 2022, he did not make a bogey over 72 holes. Defending the title for the first time in his career last fall, Kim signed for 20-under and won by a shot. Over 144 holes, he's posted an aggregate of 44-under and has squared only seven bogeys. Making his first start on his own ball since the FedEx St. Jude Championship, there is no possible softer landing.