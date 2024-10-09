Prop Farm: Chris Kirk, Michael Thorbjornsen seeing some Utah love

Certainly, this week presents a more challenging handicap because we have never seen this golf course before. In doing my research, I considered how players have performed at other Weiskopf designs that we see regularly on TOUR: TPC Craig Ranch (THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson), TPC Scottsdale (WM Phoenix Open) and Torrey Pines North Course, which Weiskopf renovated (Farmers Insurance Open). Due to its similarly wide fairways and large greens, Vidanta Vallarta (Mexico Open at Vidanta) could also provide some clues as to who might be a good fit at Black Desert Resort.