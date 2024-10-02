Brought to you by
Action Report: Nick Dunlap popular pick ahead of Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
After an exciting week at the Presidents Cup, regular PGA TOUR betting will return with the Sanderson Farms Championship from The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
As of Wednesday, Nick Dunlap is the most popular player at the BetMGM online sportsbook. Dunlap is drawing the most money (13.5%) on the most bets (8.8%).
Dunlap has already won twice on the PGA TOUR and is coming off T5-T31 finishes in his first career FedExCup Playoffs.
Although he doesn’t have a start at this event before, being one of the longer hitters on TOUR, he should have plenty of wedges in his hands. Dunlap currently ranks 11th on TOUR in Approaches from inside 100 yards, averaging just under 15 feet from the hole.
The rookie has seen his odds drop from +2800 to +2500.
Another player generating significant action is Henrik Norlander, who is +7000 to win this week. He’s pulling in the second-most bets (7.5%) and the fifth-most money (4.5%).
Norlander lost in a playoff at this event a year ago and has two other top-five finishes at The Country Club of Jackson.
Dunlap, Norlander and Mark Hubbard (+5500) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Nick Dunlap – 13.5%
2. Mark Hubbard – 9.7%
3. Jhonattan Vegas – 6.1%
4. Charley Hoffman – 4.6%
5. Henrik Norlander – 4.5%
Tickets
1. Nick Dunlap – 8.8%
2. Henrik Norlander – 7.5%
3. Ben Griffin – 4.1%
4. Mackenzie Hughes – 2.8%
5. Eric Cole – 2.8%
Hughes (+2200) is the only player from the Presidents Cup to make the trip to play. He won the event in 2022.
Meanwhile, Hubbard has had some success at this event in the past, finishing T-5 in 2022 and T-6 last year.
