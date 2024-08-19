Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored to snag first Playoffs trophy in mountain air

The only man to win three FedExCup titles finished in the bottom three last week in Memphis. Rory McIlroy (+1000) attempts to bounce back in the mountains south of Denver on a double black diamond run from Jack Nicklaus. Dropping from third to fifth in the Playoffs standings, the two-time winner this season can put those final 54 holes in the rear-view mirror with a bounce-back effort at Castle Pines. Losing strokes to the field from the tee and into the greens last week will be sorted out on the range before he tees off on Thursday. The only winner of the BMW Championship from the top three choices, the Ulsterman won the 2012 edition at Crooked Stick.