DFS Dish: Is Will Zalatoris worth low-cost investment in his return to Memphis?

Scottie Scheffler ($12,400): Finding reasons to avoid the No. 1 player on the PGA TOUR and in the Official World Golf Rankings is difficult. Nobody has more wins on top-10 paydays on TOUR. Ranking first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and SG: Approach additionally winning a gold medal at the Olympics, does not provide a deterrent. This stat won’t help either: The Texan has circled 330 birdies, second most on TOUR from 16 events he’s entered. There have been 32 weeks of golf this season. He’s played half of the schedule and has produced the second most birdies. It should not surprise anyone that he racks up the most points on average in this format. The only surprise this week is his lack of riches from this event. The 2024 Masters champion has never cracked the top 12 in the heat of August or June in six previous starts in Memphis.