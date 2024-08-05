DFS Dish: Can Jordan Spieth be trusted to lead your Wyndham Championship lineup?
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
After a week off to charge the battery, dial in the wedges, and hone the speeds on Bermuda greens, the Wyndham Championship will set the field for the FedExCup Playoffs next week in Memphis.
Located in Greensboro, North Carolina, historic Sedgefield Country Club, has hosted the Wyndham Championship since 2008 and provides the final four rounds of stroke play to determine the top 70 players who will qualify for the postseason.
DraftKings – Top of the board
Sungjae Im ($10,700):The only recent knock on the Korean was his lackluster record in the major championships. After missing the cut in the first three attempts, the two-time winner on TOUR closed 66-69 at Royal Troon to share seventh, his sixth foray into the top 10 in his last nine events. In 20 loops around Sedgefield, the 26-year-old has never posted a score above the par 70 on the scorecard and has 19 rounds in red figures, resulting in five paychecks of T24 or better.
Shane Lowry ($10,300):Playing the weekend in 16 of 17 attempts this season, the Irishman is one of the top producers in the field this week. After an emotional week of carrying the flag for his country in the opening ceremonies, combined with four rounds on a demanding Le Golf National layout, I have my reservations this week. Super off the tee and into the greens, he will need a red-hot putter to keep up with the scoring around Sedgefield. The last eight editions have produced winning totals of 20 under par or better seven times, including the previous two years.
Overvalued or undervalued
Jordan Spieth ($9,500): Without a top-10 result since the first week of April, I can’t make the leap to add him. Returning to Sedgefield for the first time since 2020, the Texan is the only player in the top 15 in salary to rank sub-60 in fantasy output. Needing a bucket full of birdies to contend, not even returning to his old stomping ground at TPC Deere Run (T26) could shake him out of his relative funk. Pass.
Max Greyserman ($7,600): Beginning with T21 at the U.S. Open just up the road at Pinehurst on another famous Donald Ross course, the rookie has made hay while the summer sun is shining. The Duke University graduate has cashed in his last six events, all T31 or better, and returns to his part of the world fresh off a career-best solo second at the 3M Open two weeks ago. The super putter, currently 20th in SG: Putting, will enjoy having to rack up birdies in search of his first victory.
Akshay Bhatia ($9,100): Moving to Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 2011, I expect the hometown angle to be in play from multiple investors this week. Making his third start at Sedgefield as a professional, the 22-year-old has never made the cut in three previous attempts and has broken par just once in six loops.
Taylor Moore ($7,500): Before he left for a two-event jaunt in Scotland (MC-MC), the 2023 winner at the Valspar Championship cashed T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, another Ross venue. On his way back, the 31-year-old stopped at TPC Twin Cities and stamped his return passport with T12. Heading back to Greensboro for the third consecutive season, he posted 63 in Round 4 last year for T22 and was T5 in 2022.
Makers or breakers
Si Woo Kim ($10,000): The 2016 winner missed the cut in defense in 2017 but then did not finish outside the top five for three consecutive years. Withdrawing after three rounds in 2022, he returned last and posted T33.
Cameron Young ($9,700): Playing his collegiate golf at Wake Forest, plenty of investors will be on the scent this week. With five first-time winners crowned since 2010, the big hitter will look to add his name to the list.
Aaron Rai ($8,800): The averaging winning score for the last decade hovers around 20-under-par. Playing only 7,131 yards, Sedgefield does not provide the bombers the room to work. Instead, I’ll line up the marksmen. The Englishman ranks in the top 10 in both Fairways and GIR, and that is a fantastic foundation for a shootout. Cashing in the top 10 in three of his last four starts on TOUR, I won’t have to worry about his form at this price.
Maverick McNealy ($8,100): Sitting inside the top 20 in Birdie Average and coming off T3 at the 3M Open, the 28-year-old is coming off his best result of 2024. The Stanford man missed the cut in his only appearance in 2020.
Matt Kuchar ($7,300): Sitting on the outside looking, the only man to qualify for every edition of the FedExCup Playoffs knows what is required this week. Kuchar is over 300 points out of 70th position, so a victory this week is necessary to crash the party. I would not expect him to go without the fight of his life. Cashing T3 at the 3M Open suggests he’s close.
Alex Smalley ($7,100): The Greensboro resident and Duke graduate will also need a victory this week to advance. Making his fourth start, he’s never finished outside the top 30 in two weekends, but he did not see the weekend last year (MC). Trending nicely upon arrival (T37, T33, T12 at 3M), he provides an interesting contrarian play.
Webb Simpson ($7,100): The new Ryder Cup vice captain will have to balance his newly found fame with his hometown crowd. The 2011 winner, albeit on Bentgrass, is the all-time money leader at this event by miles. The Wake Forest grad and local legend has cashed T7 or better in five of the last six events and should be on every roster.
Brendon Todd ($7,000): Everyone looking at the bubble boys this week will notice Mr. Todd is currently No. 69. Advancing to the weekend is the requirement, and Sedgefield has provided a 32-under aggregate, including a pair of top-10 paydays, over the last three years. After Victor Perez ($7,200) produced that 63 in front of his home fans on Sunday at the Olympics, I don’t know how he will fare as the man on the bubble at No. 70. I’ll let my competitors hop on instead.
Matthew NeSmith ($6,700): After losing out in a playoff at ISCO Championship in Kentucky during the middle of July, the South Carolina native bounced back for T9 at the 3M Open two weeks later. Something is brewing here, and everyone needs a longshot!
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests:
- Sungjae Im ($10,700)
- Aaron Rai ($8,800)
- Maverick McNealy ($8,100)
- Max Greyserman ($7,600)
- Taylor Moore ($7,500)
- Matt Kuchar ($7,300)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.