DFS Dish: Can Jordan Spieth be trusted to lead your Wyndham Championship lineup?

Shane Lowry ($10,300):Playing the weekend in 16 of 17 attempts this season, the Irishman is one of the top producers in the field this week. After an emotional week of carrying the flag for his country in the opening ceremonies, combined with four rounds on a demanding Le Golf National layout, I have my reservations this week. Super off the tee and into the greens, he will need a red-hot putter to keep up with the scoring around Sedgefield. The last eight editions have produced winning totals of 20 under par or better seven times, including the previous two years.

