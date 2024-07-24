Prop Farm: Bettors, oddsmakers handicapping motivating factors ahead of 3M Open

I did not land on any of these players this week for an outright win but I did play Canadian Adam Hadwin (+4000) who has a couple of motivational angles behind him. He is currently 37th in the FedExCup standings - so like Poston, a good spot that could use a small boost over the next few weeks. Hadwin is also currently 11th in the Presidents Cup standings for the International side. It feels like the Canadian players would like nothing more than to play in their home country for fellow Canadian, Team Captain Mike Weir. Again, it is hard to bet on players "flipping a switch" to suddenly perform better but Hadwin's game has been very strong all year and I believe he can build upon that this week. He has finished sixth and fourth here at this event in the past.