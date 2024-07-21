Points and payouts: Xander Schauffele earns 750 FedExCup points, $3.1M at The Open
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
For a tournament as indiscriminate as The Open Championship, Xander Schauffele proved that even those for whom victory is expected still can deliver. And man, did he.
With a bogey-free, 6-under 65 in the final round at Royal Troon – a round he’d say later in his meeting with the media that it was the best he’d ever played – Schauffele emerged with a two-stroke victory from an eclectic mix of contenders. It was the lowest round of the day, also by two shots. He posted 9-under 275 en route to his second victory in a major this year.
When he broke through with a one-shot title at the PGA Championship in May, he was +2000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. For The Open, he was just +1200, which still was only third-shortest behind Scottie Scheffler (+500) and Rory McIlroy (+800). Scheffler finished in a three-way T7, eight swings back of the champ, while McIlroy missed the cut by five.
With Scheffler winning the Masters and Bryson DeChambeau capturing the title at the U.S. Open, Americans have swept the majors for the first time in 42 years. If Schauffele wasn’t up to the task on Sunday in Scotland, fellow American Billy Horschel was looming to record his first win in a major. The 37-year-old from Florida held outright possession of the lead after three rounds and closed with 3-under 68, including birdies on the last three holes, but he checked up in a two-way T2. He was +20000 to claim the claret jug.
The veteran alongside Horschel was England’s Justin Rose, who was +15000 to win, same as Open champion Brian Harman ahead of his first win in a major at Royal Liverpool last year. The lefty was +6600 to defend at Royal Troon. He finished T60.
But it was Schauffele and his historic day that secured the spoils. They include 750 FedExCup points and a tournament-record $3.1 million. He’s also exempt into The Open through his age-55 season of 2049 and the next five editions of the U.S. Open. (His title at the PGA Championship exempts him for life into that major and it already secured exemptions into the next five Masters.)
Horschel, Rose and Thriston Lawrence (+50000) of South Africa, who placed fourth at Royal Troon, also are exempt into the 2025 Masters per traditional criteria that reserves space for the top-four finishers at each of the other three majors.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Xander Schauffele (+1200)
|275/ -9
|750.000
|$3,100,000.00
|T2
|Billy Horschel (+20000)
|277/ -7
|375.000
|$1,443,500.00
|T2
|Justin Rose (+15000)
|277/ -7
|375.000
|$1,443,500.00
|4
|Thriston Lawrence (+50000)
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$876,000.00
|5
|Russell Henley (+12500)
|279/ -5
|300.000
|$705,000.00
|6
|Shane Lowry (+4000)
|280/ -4
|275.000
|$611,000.00
|T7
|Sungjae Im (+6000)
|283/ -1
|225.000
|$451,833.00
|T7
|Jon Rahm (+2500)
|283/ -1
|not eligible
|$451,833.00
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler (+500)
|283/ -1
|225.000
|$451,833.00
|T10
|Daniel Brown (+75000)
|284/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$317,533.00
|T10
|Matthew Jordan (+30000)
|284/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$317,533.00
|T10
|Adam Scott (+6600)
|284/ E
|165.000
|$317,533.00
|T13
|Byeong Hun An (+15000)
|285/ 1
|135.000
|$248,667.00
|T13
|Jason Day (+12500)
|285/ 1
|135.000
|$248,667.00
|T13
|Alex Noren (+8000)
|285/ 1
|135.000
|$248,667.00
|T16
|John Catlin (+50000)
|286/ 2
|not eligible
|$202,700.00
|T16
|Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)
|286/ 2
|115.000
|$202,700.00
|T16
|Collin Morikawa (+1600)
|286/ 2
|115.000
|$202,700.00
|T19
|Dean Burmester (+12500)
|287/ 3
|not eligible
|$176,367.00
|T19
|Daniel Hillier (+75000)
|287/ 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$176,367.00
|T19
|Shubhankar Sharma (+50000)
|287/ 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$176,367.00
|T22
|Ewen Ferguson (+22500)
|288/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$151,067.00
|T22
|Padraig Harrington (+35000)
|288/ 4
|85.000
|$151,067.00
|T22
|Sepp Straka (+10000)
|288/ 4
|85.000
|$151,067.00
|T25
|Laurie Canter (+35000)
|289/ 5
|not eligible
|$124,617.00
|T25
|Patrick Cantlay (+4500)
|289/ 5
|62.500
|$124,617.00
|T25
|Corey Conners (+6600)
|289/ 5
|62.500
|$124,617.00
|T25
|Joseph Dean (+60000)
|289/ 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$124,617.00
|T25
|Ryan Fox (+12500)
|289/ 5
|62.500
|$124,617.00
|T25
|Jordan Spieth (+6600)
|289/ 5
|62.500
|$124,617.00
|T31
|Sam Burns (+10000)
|290/ 6
|28.525
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Eric Cole (+30000)
|290/ 6
|28.525
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Dustin Johnson (+15000)
|290/ 6
|not eligible
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Minkyu Kim (+75000)
|290/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Chris Kirk (+30000)
|290/ 6
|28.525
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Matteo Manassero (+25000)
|290/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Guido Migliozzi (+40000)
|290/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Justin Thomas (+8000)
|290/ 6
|28.525
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Brendon Todd (+40000)
|290/ 6
|28.525
|$90,220.00
|T31
|Cameron Young (+5500)
|290/ 6
|28.525
|$90,220.00
|T41
|Kurt Kitayama (+20000)
|291/ 7
|19.125
|$70,050.00
|T41
|Matt Wallace (+25000)
|291/ 7
|19.125
|$70,050.00
|T43
|Jorge Campillo (+50000)
|292/ 8
|15.750
|$57,200.00
|T43
|Emiliano Grillo (+30000)
|292/ 8
|15.750
|$57,200.00
|T43
|Max Homa (+12500)
|292/ 8
|15.750
|$57,200.00
|T43
|Si Woo Kim (+10000)
|292/ 8
|15.750
|$57,200.00
|T43
|Brooks Koepka (+4000)
|292/ 8
|not eligible
|$57,200.00
|T43
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+35000)
|292/ 8
|15.750
|$57,200.00
|T43
|Calum Scott - a (+50000)
|292/ 8
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T50
|Sean Crocker (+50000)
|293/ 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,238.00
|T50
|Harris English (+20000)
|293/ 9
|11.250
|$45,238.00
|T50
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+6600)
|293/ 9
|11.250
|$45,238.00
|T50
|Robert MacIntyre (+3300)
|293/ 9
|11.250
|$45,238.00
|T50
|Richard Mansell (+30000)
|293/ 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,238.00
|T50
|Adrian Meronk (+25000)
|293/ 9
|not eligible
|$45,238.00
|T50
|Matthieu Pavon (+15000)
|293/ 9
|11.250
|$45,238.00
|T50
|Gary Woodland (+40000)
|293/ 9
|11.250
|$45,238.00
|T58
|Abraham Ancer (+20000)
|294/ 10
|not eligible
|$42,150.00
|T58
|Joaquin Niemann (+5500)
|294/ 10
|not eligible
|$42,150.00
|T60
|Brian Harman (+6600)
|295/ 11
|7.625
|$41,325.00
|T60
|Rasmus Højgaard (+15000)
|295/ 11
|n/a (non-member)
|$41,325.00
|T60
|Phil Mickelson (+30000)
|295/ 11
|not eligible
|$41,325.00
|T60
|Jeunghun Wang (+100000)
|295/ 11
|n/a (non-member)
|$41,325.00
|T60
|Tommy Morrison - a (+75000)
|295/ 11
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T60
|Jacob Skov Olesen - a (+75000)
|295/ 11
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T66
|Austin Eckroat (+30000)
|296/ 12
|6.270
|$40,280.00
|T66
|Nicolai Højgaard (+10000)
|296/ 12
|6.270
|$40,280.00
|T66
|Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)
|296/ 12
|6.270
|$40,280.00
|T66
|Tom McKibbin (+20000)
|296/ 12
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,280.00
|T66
|Davis Thompson (+10000)
|296/ 12
|6.270
|$40,280.00
|71
|Rickie Fowler (+20000)
|297/ 13
|5.700
|$39,400.00
|T72
|Tom Hoge (+17500)
|298/ 14
|5.400
|$38,925.00
|T72
|Marcel Siem (+50000)
|298/ 14
|n/a (non-member)
|$38,925.00
|T72
|Young-han Song (+50000)
|298/ 14
|n/a (non-member)
|$38,925.00
|T75
|Alex Cejka (+100000)
|299/ 15
|4.950
|$38,525.00
|T75
|Darren Clarke (+200000)
|299/ 15
|4.950
|$38,525.00
|T75
|Aaron Rai (+6600)
|299/ 15
|4.950
|$38,525.00
|78
|Luis Masaveu - a (+100000)
|302/ 18
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|79
|Andy Ogletree (+75000)
|303/ 19
|not eligible
|$38,275.00
|80
|Darren Fichardt (+100000)
|306/ 22
|n/a (non-member)
|$38,150.00
