Points and payouts: Xander Schauffele earns 750 FedExCup points, $3.1M at The Open

With Scheffler winning the Masters and Bryson DeChambeau capturing the title at the U.S. Open, Americans have swept the majors for the first time in 42 years. If Schauffele wasn’t up to the task on Sunday in Scotland, fellow American Billy Horschel was looming to record his first win in a major. The 37-year-old from Florida held outright possession of the lead after three rounds and closed with 3-under 68, including birdies on the last three holes, but he checked up in a two-way T2. He was +20000 to claim the claret jug.