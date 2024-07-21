PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: Xander Schauffele earns 750 FedExCup points, $3.1M at The Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    For a tournament as indiscriminate as The Open Championship, Xander Schauffele proved that even those for whom victory is expected still can deliver. And man, did he.

    With a bogey-free, 6-under 65 in the final round at Royal Troon – a round he’d say later in his meeting with the media that it was the best he’d ever played – Schauffele emerged with a two-stroke victory from an eclectic mix of contenders. It was the lowest round of the day, also by two shots. He posted 9-under 275 en route to his second victory in a major this year.

    When he broke through with a one-shot title at the PGA Championship in May, he was +2000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. For The Open, he was just +1200, which still was only third-shortest behind Scottie Scheffler (+500) and Rory McIlroy (+800). Scheffler finished in a three-way T7, eight swings back of the champ, while McIlroy missed the cut by five.

    With Scheffler winning the Masters and Bryson DeChambeau capturing the title at the U.S. Open, Americans have swept the majors for the first time in 42 years. If Schauffele wasn’t up to the task on Sunday in Scotland, fellow American Billy Horschel was looming to record his first win in a major. The 37-year-old from Florida held outright possession of the lead after three rounds and closed with 3-under 68, including birdies on the last three holes, but he checked up in a two-way T2. He was +20000 to claim the claret jug.

    The veteran alongside Horschel was England’s Justin Rose, who was +15000 to win, same as Open champion Brian Harman ahead of his first win in a major at Royal Liverpool last year. The lefty was +6600 to defend at Royal Troon. He finished T60.

    But it was Schauffele and his historic day that secured the spoils. They include 750 FedExCup points and a tournament-record $3.1 million. He’s also exempt into The Open through his age-55 season of 2049 and the next five editions of the U.S. Open. (His title at the PGA Championship exempts him for life into that major and it already secured exemptions into the next five Masters.)

    Horschel, Rose and Thriston Lawrence (+50000) of South Africa, who placed fourth at Royal Troon, also are exempt into the 2025 Masters per traditional criteria that reserves space for the top-four finishers at each of the other three majors.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1Xander Schauffele (+1200)275/ -9750.000$3,100,000.00
    T2Billy Horschel (+20000)277/ -7375.000$1,443,500.00
    T2Justin Rose (+15000)277/ -7375.000$1,443,500.00
    4Thriston Lawrence (+50000)278/ -6n/a (non-member)$876,000.00
    5Russell Henley (+12500)279/ -5300.000$705,000.00
    6Shane Lowry (+4000)280/ -4275.000$611,000.00
    T7Sungjae Im (+6000)283/ -1225.000$451,833.00
    T7Jon Rahm (+2500)283/ -1not eligible$451,833.00
    T7Scottie Scheffler (+500)283/ -1225.000$451,833.00
    T10Daniel Brown (+75000)284/ En/a (non-member)$317,533.00
    T10Matthew Jordan (+30000)284/ En/a (non-member)$317,533.00
    T10Adam Scott (+6600)284/ E165.000$317,533.00
    T13Byeong Hun An (+15000)285/ 1135.000$248,667.00
    T13Jason Day (+12500)285/ 1135.000$248,667.00
    T13Alex Noren (+8000)285/ 1135.000$248,667.00
    T16John Catlin (+50000)286/ 2not eligible$202,700.00
    T16Mackenzie Hughes (+30000)286/ 2115.000$202,700.00
    T16Collin Morikawa (+1600)286/ 2115.000$202,700.00
    T19Dean Burmester (+12500)287/ 3not eligible$176,367.00
    T19Daniel Hillier (+75000)287/ 3n/a (non-member)$176,367.00
    T19Shubhankar Sharma (+50000)287/ 3n/a (non-member)$176,367.00
    T22Ewen Ferguson (+22500)288/ 4n/a (non-member)$151,067.00
    T22Padraig Harrington (+35000)288/ 485.000$151,067.00
    T22Sepp Straka (+10000)288/ 485.000$151,067.00
    T25Laurie Canter (+35000)289/ 5not eligible$124,617.00
    T25Patrick Cantlay (+4500)289/ 562.500$124,617.00
    T25Corey Conners (+6600)289/ 562.500$124,617.00
    T25Joseph Dean (+60000)289/ 5n/a (non-member)$124,617.00
    T25Ryan Fox (+12500)289/ 562.500$124,617.00
    T25Jordan Spieth (+6600)289/ 562.500$124,617.00
    T31Sam Burns (+10000)290/ 628.525$90,220.00
    T31Eric Cole (+30000)290/ 628.525$90,220.00
    T31Dustin Johnson (+15000)290/ 6not eligible$90,220.00
    T31Minkyu Kim (+75000)290/ 6n/a (non-member)$90,220.00
    T31Chris Kirk (+30000)290/ 628.525$90,220.00
    T31Matteo Manassero (+25000)290/ 6n/a (non-member)$90,220.00
    T31Guido Migliozzi (+40000)290/ 6n/a (non-member)$90,220.00
    T31Justin Thomas (+8000)290/ 628.525$90,220.00
    T31Brendon Todd (+40000)290/ 628.525$90,220.00
    T31Cameron Young (+5500)290/ 628.525$90,220.00
    T41Kurt Kitayama (+20000)291/ 719.125$70,050.00
    T41Matt Wallace (+25000)291/ 719.125$70,050.00
    T43Jorge Campillo (+50000)292/ 815.750$57,200.00
    T43Emiliano Grillo (+30000)292/ 815.750$57,200.00
    T43Max Homa (+12500)292/ 815.750$57,200.00
    T43Si Woo Kim (+10000)292/ 815.750$57,200.00
    T43Brooks Koepka (+4000)292/ 8not eligible$57,200.00
    T43Thorbjørn Olesen (+35000)292/ 815.750$57,200.00
    T43Calum Scott - a (+50000)292/ 8n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T50Sean Crocker (+50000)293/ 9n/a (non-member)$45,238.00
    T50Harris English (+20000)293/ 911.250$45,238.00
    T50Matt Fitzpatrick (+6600)293/ 911.250$45,238.00
    T50Robert MacIntyre (+3300)293/ 911.250$45,238.00
    T50Richard Mansell (+30000)293/ 9n/a (non-member)$45,238.00
    T50Adrian Meronk (+25000)293/ 9not eligible
    		$45,238.00
    T50Matthieu Pavon (+15000)293/ 911.250$45,238.00
    T50Gary Woodland (+40000)293/ 911.250$45,238.00
    T58Abraham Ancer (+20000)294/ 10not eligible$42,150.00
    T58Joaquin Niemann (+5500)294/ 10not eligible$42,150.00
    T60Brian Harman (+6600)295/ 117.625$41,325.00
    T60Rasmus Højgaard (+15000)295/ 11n/a (non-member)$41,325.00
    T60Phil Mickelson (+30000)295/ 11not eligible$41,325.00
    T60Jeunghun Wang (+100000)295/ 11n/a (non-member)$41,325.00
    T60Tommy Morrison - a (+75000)295/ 11n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T60Jacob Skov Olesen - a (+75000)295/ 11n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T66Austin Eckroat (+30000)296/ 126.270$40,280.00
    T66Nicolai Højgaard (+10000)296/ 126.270$40,280.00
    T66Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)296/ 126.270$40,280.00
    T66Tom McKibbin (+20000)296/ 12n/a (non-member)$40,280.00
    T66Davis Thompson (+10000)296/ 126.270$40,280.00
    71Rickie Fowler (+20000)297/ 135.700$39,400.00
    T72Tom Hoge (+17500)298/ 145.400$38,925.00
    T72Marcel Siem (+50000)298/ 14n/a (non-member)$38,925.00
    T72Young-han Song (+50000)298/ 14n/a (non-member)$38,925.00
    T75Alex Cejka (+100000)299/ 154.950$38,525.00
    T75Darren Clarke (+200000)299/ 154.950$38,525.00
    T75Aaron Rai (+6600)299/ 154.950$38,525.00
    78Luis Masaveu - a (+100000)302/ 18n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    79Andy Ogletree (+75000)303/ 19not eligible$38,275.00
    80Darren Fichardt (+100000)306/ 22n/a (non-member)$38,150.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.