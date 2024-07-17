Prop Farm: ‘Ample support’ among bettors that Tiger Woods will make the cut at Royal Troon

I played McIlroy for a top-10 finish myself and also went one step further on an outright win. Renowned golf architect Martin Ebert was behind the work done here at Royal Troon between the 2016 Open Championship and this year’s edition. He has also done quite a bit of work at Royal Liverpool, where McIlroy won in 2014 and finished sixth last year. Finally, Ebert has also done significant work at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Canada where McIlroy has won the RBC Canadian Open (2019) and finished fourth earlier this season. Given this connective tissue, McIlroy’s history at The Open overall, and how he is playing currently, I believe the McIlroy crop will be a profitable one this week.