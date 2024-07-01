Odds Outlook: Consistent Sungjae Im takes favoritism into John Deere Classic
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The PGA TOUR is heading to the Quad Cities for the 4th of July weekend and the John Deere Classic is fitting for celebrating America’s birthday. Both the course (TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois), and the BetMGM Sportsbook favorite Sungjae Im (+1400), should provide plenty of fireworks over the weekend.
The South Korean has rattled off T12 or better in five of his last seven starts, including four visits to the top 10. Posting 20-under for T3 at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago is the perfect warm-up for another shootout on Bentgrass. The 26-year-old is looking for his first PGA TOUR win since the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. Making his third start in the heartland, he will look to cash inside the top 25 for the first time.
The champion from 2023, Sepp Straka (+1600), will look to join TPC Deere Run legend Steve Stricker as the only player to defend the title successfully. The Austrian became the first winner since the move to TPC Deere Run in 2000 to post a round above par with his opening 73. Conversely, he posted 23-under over the final 54 holes, including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole, to comfortably win by three shots. The two-time TOUR winner has cashed in eight of nine events since the Masters and every result save the U.S. Open, has been T23 or better. Shot a final round 61 at the Travelers in his last start. Ranked No. 24 in the Official World Golf Rankings, he is the highest-ranked player in the field this week.
Making his return for the first time since 2015, Jordan Spieth (+1800) is the only multiple winner in the field. A playoff champion in both of his victories in 2015 and 2013, the Texan has added a wife, two children, and the 2017 Open Championship since he returned to the D.A. Weibring design overlooking the Rock River. Last a champion at the 2022 RBC Heritage, the 13-time winner is looking to rekindle the memories from his previous four visits, including as an amateur who played the weekend in 2012. Not cashing inside the top 10 since the WM Phoenix Open in early February, shaking up the schedule before the final major championship and the FedExCup Playoffs makes sense.
Aaron Rai (+2200) has won before, but not on the PGA TOUR. Playing in the final group last week in Detroit, the Englishman battled but eventually shared second place on 17-under. Painting fairways and hunting flags is a requirement in shootouts, and he finished last week T7 in Fairways (43/56) and T4 GIR (61/72). The average winning score at TPC Deere Run over the last three years is 20-under. Not having to worry about an early checkout in his last seven events, the 29-year-old also posted 20-under and shared fourth at TPC Craig Ranch in May.
Breaking on to the scene with a solo second in January of 2023, Davis Thompson (+2200) has erased any thoughts about a sophomore slump in 2024. Cashing in the top 25 on 10 occasions from 14 weekends, the University of Georgia alum turned up the heat in June. Qualifying for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after T2 at the Myrtle Beach Classic and then playing his way into the U.S. Open through final qualifying in Canada, the Sea Island, Georgia, resident cashed T27 at Muirfield Village and T9 at Pinehurst. Ranked 15th in SG: Total, not even a week off after the third major slowed him down. Posting four rounds in the 60s, including the best final 36 holes in the toughest conditions, he shared second place in Detroit last week.
Denny McCarthy (+2200) has posted 16-under in the last two seasons at TPC Deere Run and has returned T6 each time. The lights-out putter should enjoy the L-93 Bentgrass surfaces that run slightly larger (5,500 square feet), than the TOUR average. Ranking second in SG: Putting, it’s no secret that he loves the pure Bentgrass, rated by his peers as some of the best on TOUR. Still looking for his first win on TOUR, the 31-year-old experienced a playoff loss at the Valero Texas Open before the Masters, his last top-10 payday.
J.T. Poston (+2500) is one of eight former winners in the field. The North Carolina native has not found the top 10 since the TOUR was in South Carolina for the RBC Heritage, but he loves TPC Deere Run. Posting 21-under to win by three shots in 2022, he returned last season to post four more rounds in the 60s, sharing sixth and taking his streak to nine consecutive loops. The fairway finder extraordinaire will play from the sprinkler line all week and should avoid the four inches of Kentucky Bluegrass and Fescue awaiting the wayward shots.
Missing out on qualifying for the Signature Events and the U.S. Open, Maverick McNealy (+2500) returned to action last week in Detroit after three weeks on the sidelines. An opening round rust-buster of 73 quelled any chance of him picking up his first win on TOUR. Closing the final 54 holes on 9-under to share 44th place reminded investors that the Stanford man has cashed in 14 of 16 events this year, including a run of T23-T17-T7 at the PGA Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open before his break. Streaking at the JDC, the 28-year-old finished T44, T18 and T8 in 2022 in his last three visits.
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM.
- +2800: Jason Day
- +3000: Keith Mitchell
- +4000: Luke Clanton, Nick Dunlap, Sam Stevens
- +5000: Beau Hossler, Eric Cole, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu
- +5500: 2021 champion Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen, Mark Hubbard
- +6600: Adam Schenk, Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune, Patrick Rodgers, Lee Hodges
- +8000: Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, Jake Knapp, Joel Dahmen, Neal Shipley, Thorbjorn Olesen, Andrew Putnam
- +9000: Andrew Novak, Ben Silverman, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg, J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim
- +10000: Bud Cauley, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns, Davis Riley, Dylan Wu, Jacob Bridgeman, Justin Lower, Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, Troy Merritt
How the John Deere Classic works:
- A field of 156 players.
- The Official World Golf Rankings: 6 of the top 50 players.
- After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 65 and ties.
- The purse of $8 million sees the winner pocket $1.44 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
- If not already qualified, the top two finishers will qualify for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.
-Odds courtesy of BETMGM.COM-
