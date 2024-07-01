Odds Outlook: Consistent Sungjae Im takes favoritism into John Deere Classic

The champion from 2023, Sepp Straka (+1600), will look to join TPC Deere Run legend Steve Stricker as the only player to defend the title successfully. The Austrian became the first winner since the move to TPC Deere Run in 2000 to post a round above par with his opening 73. Conversely, he posted 23-under over the final 54 holes, including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole, to comfortably win by three shots. The two-time TOUR winner has cashed in eight of nine events since the Masters and every result save the U.S. Open, has been T23 or better. Shot a final round 61 at the Travelers in his last start. Ranked No. 24 in the Official World Golf Rankings, he is the highest-ranked player in the field this week.