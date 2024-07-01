DFS Dish: Value exists down boards ahead of John Deere Classic birdie fest
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Another week in the Midwest means another week of finding 20-under or better to contend as the 53rd John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, for the 24th consecutive season.
Birdies and eagles will fill the sky during the Fourth of July weekend celebrations so it’s time to find players who can load up on Par Breakers.
DraftKings: Top of the board
Sungjae Im ($10,300): The only recent missed cuts on the resume of the South Korean star have come in the last three major championships. The other five events resulted in T12 or better, including four inside the top 10. After posting 20-under at the Travelers two weeks ago, he will not have to recalibrate his scoring clubs. Circling 23 birdies against only three bogeys, that formula will work again this week.
Sepp Straka ($10,400): Posting a 61 at TPC River Highlands in his last round out combined with two rounds of 63 here last year, the Austrian will garner plenty of investors. Sitting in the top 35 in SG: Off the Tee and Approach, more eyeballs will be on the two-time TOUR winner. Last year, he entered the week on quiet form (T38, T64) and snuck up on the field. Not this time.
Overvalued or undervalued
Jordan Spieth ($10,500): It’s been a while since the three-time major champion has found the winner’s circle (April 2022) or the top 10 (February 2024). Returning to the course where the legend became confirmed, the Texan is clearly looking for a boost in the final weeks of the season. It’s been almost a decade since his second victory in his last appearance. The 13-time winner has not fired at Colonial Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club or Pebble Beach Golf Links, some of his other traditional favorites.
Luke Clanton ($8,600): Now, do it again. There’s no questioning the talent of the amateur from Florida State. Still, it will be interesting to see if he can emotionally and mentally recover after being in the hunt last week in Detroit (T10). Cranking out 20-plus more birdies to contend again this week is plenty to ask for.
Aaron Rai ($10,000): Wash, rinse, repeat tee to green for the Englishman. Those lingering at the top of the odds board are more recognized for their ability to get to the greens than their performances on it. It is not a putting contest this week, but making birdies is required. Cashing in seven consecutive events played, I won’t be surprised when he adds another payday this week.
Denny McCarthy ($9,500): The last two years have produced a 32-under-par aggregate and a pair of top-six paydays. Super on and around the greens, obviously this track fits his eye. It would have been just as easy to avoid this event and prepare for the trip across the pond.
Makers or breakers
J.T. Poston ($9,100): Cashing T6 in defense after his victory in 2022, the former champion has finally cracked the code at TPC Deere Run. Driving it on a string, he will give his irons plenty of chances to attack pins and continue his run in the top 10 here. With 45 Par Breakers and counting over the last two events in the Quad Cities, I would expect another big week.
Eric Cole ($8,500): The engine started to turn over last week in Detroit. Picking up his first top-10 payday since Riviera in late February, he led the field in Putting Average and signed for T6. I’m not waiting for a second offer.
Adam Schenk ($7,700): The Indiana native has made five starts, posted 14 of 15 rounds at 70 or better, and cashed in the top 10 in three of his last four visits. I’m not going to overanalyze this.
Greyson Sigg ($7,200): Making his third consecutive start, he will look to add to T13 and T16 that he’s accumulated over the last two years. Missing the cut in three of his last four starts on TOUR should keep the ownership down.
Neal Shipley ($7,500): The low amateur at the Masters and U.S. Open cashed T20 in his first venture on the PGA TOUR as a professional last week. He doesn’t seem to be bothered by much of anything.
Zach Johnson ($7,000): Playing 78 rounds, he’s posted 69 at par or better to make 18 of 21 cuts, including every edition since 2007. The 2012 winner has seven top-10 paydays and 10 top-25 accolades.
Wesley Bryan ($6,200): After opening with rounds of 68-67 last week, he faded on the weekend. Hitting the top 10 in his first two visits to TPC Deere Run, there are long-shot dots to connect this week.
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests:
- Sungjae Im ($10,300)
- J.T. Poston ($9,100)
- Eric Cole ($8,500)
- Adam Schenk ($7,700)
- Neal Shipley ($7,500)
- Wesley Bryan ($6,200)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.