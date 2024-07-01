DFS Dish: Value exists down boards ahead of John Deere Classic birdie fest

Jordan Spieth ($10,500): It’s been a while since the three-time major champion has found the winner’s circle (April 2022) or the top 10 (February 2024). Returning to the course where the legend became confirmed, the Texan is clearly looking for a boost in the final weeks of the season. It’s been almost a decade since his second victory in his last appearance. The 13-time winner has not fired at Colonial Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club or Pebble Beach Golf Links, some of his other traditional favorites.