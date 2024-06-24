DFS Dish: Ironmen Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim can rock on in Detroit

Tom Kim ($11,000): After almost going wire-to-wire at the Travelers Championship last week, the red-hot South Korean will not have to worry about eating too much pizza on his birthday. Nor will he have to worry about the man who he shares a birthday and defeated him in a playoff, Scottie Scheffler. Kim closed 66-63 to cash solo seventh on debut in 2022. Later that summer, he won at another Donald Ross design, Sedgefield Country Club, where he posted a final round 61 to secure the trophy. Ownership will not resemble Scheffler standards but should be up there. I’ll remind folks he’s playing his ninth consecutive week on TOUR.

