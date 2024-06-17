Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler back as favorite horse at Travelers Championship

Since the summer of 2014, Rory McIlroy (+750) has not found the winner’s circle in major championship golf. Taking the lead on the 12th hole on Sunday, he appeared on track to finally crack the code. Missing putts inside of four feet twice in the final three holes, his chance at a second U.S. Open championship went begging, and his streak in major championships continues. Not speaking to reporters following the event, the four-time major winner heads to the media capital of the world for his sixth visit to TPC River Highlands. Posting 18-under in 2023, he picked up his first top 10 in five tries in Connecticut. Making a bucket full of birdies this week might be exactly the tonic he needs.