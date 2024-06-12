Five bets you may have missed ahead of U.S. Open

But the make cut market is an opportunity to glean some ROI from players that might overachieve but also may not contend – especially when you string three of them together. At BetMGM my eye drifts to the trio of Shane Lowry, Russell Henley and Sepp Straka. You’ll get a +210 return if all three make the weekend, and Straka has been high on my list of sleepers after a run of six top-16 finishes in his last seven starts. Henley has been battle-tested and contended in this event three years ago at Torrey Pines, while Lowry is a major winner who nearly snagged this trophy at Oakmont back in 2016.