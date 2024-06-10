Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored over Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst for U.S. Open

The hottest player in golf, Scottie Scheffler (+333), sits on top of the odds board at BetMGM Sportsbook as the best choice of the 156 players entered. Picking up his fifth win of the season last week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is adding his name to impressive historical lists. With his win at the Memorial, the Texan joined Tiger Woods as the only player in history to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Masters and the Memorial in the same season. He joined Palmer as the only other player since 1962 to win a major championship and secure five victories before the U.S. Open. Tom Watson, in 1980, was the last player to win five times before the U.S. Open. Playing the 7,548 yards (Par-70) layout for the first time, the new father will look to extend his streak of top-10 paydays in this event to four consecutive years.