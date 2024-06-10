DFS Dish: Which 2024 major champion should top your roster at Pinehurst?

Scottie Scheffler ($13,000): Here we go again! The Masters champion sits comfortably at the top of the DraftKings market and has been beaten by only nine players since March 1. Running him to the No. 1 spot on the lineup card is understandable, to say the least. Surrounding him with players who will make the weekend is the bigger challenge. Roster management is always a massive angle in this format, but there is nothing that Pinehurst No. 2 presents that would push me away from the five-time winner in 2024. The Texan has all the shots required and there’s not a weakness in his bag.