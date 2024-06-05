Prop Farm: Collin Morikawa drawing plenty of attention from sharps, oddsmakers at the Memorial

I rarely play the First Round Leader market, although my last trip down that road was with Schauffele at the PGA Championship for a winner, when the San Diego State Aztec opened with a 62 at Valhalla. Again, with golf riding an elevated wave, I too contributed to the overall increased handle and tried my hand in the First Round Leader market again this week. I took four of my outright selections to get off to a hot start: Burns, Henley, Hoge and Noren. In handicapping this market, I like to look at SG: Approach, Birdie Percentage, Bogey Avoidance, First Round Scoring Average and SG: Putting. Each of these players fares well in these areas.