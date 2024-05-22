Benny and The Bets: Bet your instincts at Colonial … or the opposite?

Instinct: As the +275 favorite my instinct is to say Scheffler is at almost unbackable odds. Yes, he has a great chance to win, but these numbers are just not smart to jump on. If last week’s PGA Championship showed us anything it is that ANYTHING can happen in the course of a golf tournament. While I am certainly not expecting Scheffler to be arrested again this week, there are still many variables. For instance, he is slated for the late/early tee times and word is winds might whip up on Thursday afternoon. He also is still coming to terms with life as a new dad. So if you must play Scheffler, at least wait till before his tee time as you might get some juice if someone in the morning wave sets a strong pace. If the weather forecast does pan out with afternoon winds, perhaps wait until after the opening round.