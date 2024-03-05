Sleeper Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Taylor Moore (+250) … Admittedly torn in this vicinity of the board, I decided on the 30-year-old based on a variable in the macro – his ceiling. There are cornerstones for success everywhere you look for the Texan in just his third season. His title defense at the Valspar Championship is in two weeks, so he’s already a winner on the PGA TOUR as you’re aware, but it’s that he hasn’t relented since the breakthrough. He’s gone on to record three top fives among seven top 25s in the interim, he’s cashed in 10 straight starts upon arrival, he has the athleticism to hang with anyone off the tee and he’s one of the best on TOUR on approach in 2024. He’s also 2-for-2 at Bay Hill.