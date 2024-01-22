Points and Payouts: Nick Dunlap wins The American Express, runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout earns $1.5M
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Kids these days.
Nick Dunlap, all of 20 years and 29 days of age, prevailed by one stroke at The American Express. Oh, and he did so as an amateur and “only” the third-ranked amateur in the world at that.
What the University of Alabama, gulp, sophomore chooses to do now that he’s eligible for PGA TOUR membership and all of the benefits that would go with it will be determined in time, but at +40000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, he’s the third longshot to win in as many tournaments to open the 2024 season. Chris Kirk (+12500) and Grayson Murray (+30000) took the titles at The Sentry and the Sony Open in Hawaii, respectively.
Dunlap’s 72-hole aggregate of 29-under 259 also established the tournament record since it transitioned into a four-round contest in 2012. As an amateur, naturally he doesn’t claim a penny of the $8.4-million purse, but he doesn’t bank any non-member FedExCup points, either. He’ll collect those perks another time. You can bet on that.
So, runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000) earns the $1,512,000 reserved for the leading professional. However, the South African scores 300 FedExCup points for the second-place finish because actual finish is used to assign values. (The 500 points reserved for the winner are not distributed.)
Dunlap’s road to victory was cleared when Sam Burns (+2800) found water off the tee at the par-3 17th hole en route to a double bogey. Burns’ similar experience at the par-4 18th dropped him another two shots and into a three-way share of sixth place. So, after he lost a bet to Justin Thomas, Burns also lost the tournament. Suffice it to say that the Tide rolled.
Thomas (+2500) was among the trio at T3 with Xander Schauffele (+1100) and Kevin Yu (+35000).
Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+550) closed with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to backdoor a T17. And in his long-awaited return from a serious back injury, Daniel Berger placed T39 after presenting a respectable +6600 to win.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nick Dunlap (a) (+40000)
|259/ -29
|n/a (amateur)
|n/a (amateur)
|2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)
|260/ -28
|300.000
|$1,512,000.00
|T3
|Xander Schauffele (+1100)
|261/ -27
|145.000
|$635,600.00
|T3
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|261/ -27
|145.000
|$635,600.00
|T3
|Kevin Yu (+35000)
|261/ -27
|145.000
|$635,600.00
|T6
|Sam Burns (+2800)
|263/ -25
|91.667
|$310,800.00
|T6
|Adam Hadwin (+5500)
|263/ -25
|91.667
|$310,800.00
|T6
|Michael Kim (+15000)
|263/ -25
|91.667
|$310,800.00
|T9
|Ben Griffin (+8000)
|264/ -24
|77.500
|$254,100.00
|T9
|Keith Mitchell (+8000)
|264/ -24
|77.500
|$254,100.00
|T11
|Alexander Björk (+20000)
|265/ -23
|65.000
|$212,100.00
|T11
|Ryo Hisatsune (+10000)
|265/ -23
|65.000
|$212,100.00
|T11
|J.T. Poston (+3300)
|265/ -23
|65.000
|$212,100.00
|T14
|Bronson Burgoon (+75000)
|266/ -22
|55.000
|$164,500.00
|T14
|Chan Kim (+30000)
|266/ -22
|55.000
|$164,500.00
|T14
|Jimmy Stanger (+60000)
|266/ -22
|55.000
|$164,500.00
|T17
|Tom Hoge (+10000)
|267/ -21
|48.000
|$132,300.00
|T17
|Scottie Scheffler (+550)
|267/ -21
|48.000
|$132,300.00
|T17
|Greyson Sigg (+15000)
|267/ -21
|48.000
|$132,300.00
|T17
|Carson Young (+35000)
|267/ -21
|48.000
|$132,300.00
|T21
|Eric Cole (+3300)
|268/ -20
|40.000
|$99,120.00
|T21
|Min Woo Lee (+2800)
|268/ -20
|40.000
|$99,120.00
|T21
|Alex Smalley (+12500)
|268/ -20
|40.000
|$99,120.00
|T21
|Davis Thompson (+8000)
|268/ -20
|40.000
|$99,120.00
|T25
|Austin Eckroat (+12500)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|Tony Finau (+3300)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|Sungjae Im (+2000)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|Zach Johnson (+40000)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|Si Woo Kim (+4500)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|K.H. Lee (+10000)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|Alex Noren (+8000)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|Chandler Phillips (+35000)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T25
|Erik van Rooyen (+10000)
|269/ -19
|29.500
|$63,980.00
|T34
|Jason Day (+3300)
|270/ -18
|20.000
|$45,780.00
|T34
|Tyler Duncan (+15000)
|270/ -18
|20.000
|$45,780.00
|T34
|Joe Highsmith (+40000)
|270/ -18
|20.000
|$45,780.00
|T34
|Vince Whaley (+15000)
|270/ -18
|20.000
|$45,780.00
|T34
|Will Zalatoris (+8000)
|270/ -18
|20.000
|$45,780.00
|T39
|Paul Barjon (+35000)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T39
|Daniel Berger (+6600)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T39
|Jacob Bridgeman (+30000)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T39
|Wyndham Clark (+4000)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T39
|Harrison Endycott (+40000)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T39
|Lanto Griffin (+25000)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T39
|Justin Lower (+35000)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T39
|Matthieu Pavon (+12500)
|271/ -17
|13.563
|$34,020.00
|T47
|Beau Hossler (+6600)
|272/ -16
|9.000
|$23,704.80
|T47
|Mark Hubbard (+12500)
|272/ -16
|9.000
|$23,704.80
|T47
|Chris Kirk (+4000)
|272/ -16
|9.000
|$23,704.80
|T47
|Ben Kohles (+15000)
|272/ -16
|9.000
|$23,704.80
|T47
|Andrew Putnam (+5500)
|272/ -16
|9.000
|$23,704.80
|T52
|Erik Barnes (+75000)
|273/ -15
|6.750
|$20,454.00
|T52
|Patrick Cantlay (+1000)
|273/ -15
|6.750
|$20,454.00
|T52
|Stephan Jaeger (+6000)
|273/ -15
|6.750
|$20,454.00
|T52
|Chez Reavie (+35000)
|273/ -15
|6.750
|$20,454.00
|T56
|Max Greyserman (+50000)
|274/ -14
|5.400
|$19,404.00
|T56
|Chesson Hadley (+12500)
|274/ -14
|5.400
|$19,404.00
|T56
|Yuxin Lin (+75000)
|274/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,404.00
|T56
|Ben Martin (+35000)
|274/ -14
|5.400
|$19,404.00
|T56
|Matt NeSmith (+17500)
|274/ -14
|5.400
|$19,404.00
|61
|Taylor Montgomery (+5000)
|275/ -13
|4.800
|$18,900.00
|T62
|Zac Blair (+25000)
|276/ -12
|4.400
|$18,564.00
|T62
|Sam Ryder (+12500)
|276/ -12
|4.400
|$18,564.00
|T62
|Camilo Villegas (+22500)
|276/ -12
|4.400
|$18,564.00
|T65
|Nico Echavarria (+30000)
|277/ -11
|3.900
|$18,144.00
|T65
|Sam Stevens (+12500)
|277/ -11
|3.900
|$18,144.00
|67
|Will Gordon (+15000)
|279/ -9
|3.600
|$17,892.00
