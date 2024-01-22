PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and Payouts: Nick Dunlap wins The American Express, runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout earns $1.5M

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Kids these days.

    Nick Dunlap, all of 20 years and 29 days of age, prevailed by one stroke at The American Express. Oh, and he did so as an amateur and “only” the third-ranked amateur in the world at that.

    What the University of Alabama, gulp, sophomore chooses to do now that he’s eligible for PGA TOUR membership and all of the benefits that would go with it will be determined in time, but at +40000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, he’s the third longshot to win in as many tournaments to open the 2024 season. Chris Kirk (+12500) and Grayson Murray (+30000) took the titles at The Sentry and the Sony Open in Hawaii, respectively.

    Dunlap’s 72-hole aggregate of 29-under 259 also established the tournament record since it transitioned into a four-round contest in 2012. As an amateur, naturally he doesn’t claim a penny of the $8.4-million purse, but he doesn’t bank any non-member FedExCup points, either. He’ll collect those perks another time. You can bet on that.

    So, runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000) earns the $1,512,000 reserved for the leading professional. However, the South African scores 300 FedExCup points for the second-place finish because actual finish is used to assign values. (The 500 points reserved for the winner are not distributed.)

    Dunlap’s road to victory was cleared when Sam Burns (+2800) found water off the tee at the par-3 17th hole en route to a double bogey. Burns’ similar experience at the par-4 18th dropped him another two shots and into a three-way share of sixth place. So, after he lost a bet to Justin Thomas, Burns also lost the tournament. Suffice it to say that the Tide rolled.

    Thomas (+2500) was among the trio at T3 with Xander Schauffele (+1100) and Kevin Yu (+35000).

    Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+550) closed with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to backdoor a T17. And in his long-awaited return from a serious back injury, Daniel Berger placed T39 after presenting a respectable +6600 to win.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Nick Dunlap (a) (+40000)259/ -29n/a (amateur)n/a (amateur)
    2Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)260/ -28300.000$1,512,000.00
    T3Xander Schauffele (+1100)261/ -27145.000$635,600.00
    T3Justin Thomas (+2500)261/ -27145.000$635,600.00
    T3Kevin Yu (+35000)261/ -27145.000$635,600.00
    T6Sam Burns (+2800)263/ -2591.667$310,800.00
    T6Adam Hadwin (+5500)263/ -2591.667$310,800.00
    T6Michael Kim (+15000)263/ -2591.667$310,800.00
    T9Ben Griffin (+8000)264/ -2477.500$254,100.00
    T9Keith Mitchell (+8000)264/ -2477.500$254,100.00
    T11Alexander Björk (+20000)265/ -2365.000$212,100.00
    T11Ryo Hisatsune (+10000)265/ -2365.000$212,100.00
    T11J.T. Poston (+3300)265/ -2365.000$212,100.00
    T14Bronson Burgoon (+75000)266/ -2255.000$164,500.00
    T14Chan Kim (+30000)266/ -2255.000$164,500.00
    T14Jimmy Stanger (+60000)266/ -2255.000$164,500.00
    T17Tom Hoge (+10000)267/ -2148.000$132,300.00
    T17Scottie Scheffler (+550)267/ -2148.000$132,300.00
    T17Greyson Sigg (+15000)267/ -2148.000$132,300.00
    T17Carson Young (+35000)267/ -2148.000$132,300.00
    T21Eric Cole (+3300)268/ -2040.000$99,120.00
    T21Min Woo Lee (+2800)268/ -2040.000$99,120.00
    T21Alex Smalley (+12500)268/ -2040.000$99,120.00
    T21Davis Thompson (+8000)268/ -2040.000$99,120.00
    T25Austin Eckroat (+12500)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25Tony Finau (+3300)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25Sungjae Im (+2000)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25Zach Johnson (+40000)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25Si Woo Kim (+4500)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25K.H. Lee (+10000)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25Alex Noren (+8000)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25Chandler Phillips (+35000)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T25Erik van Rooyen (+10000)269/ -1929.500$63,980.00
    T34Jason Day (+3300)270/ -1820.000$45,780.00
    T34Tyler Duncan (+15000)270/ -1820.000$45,780.00
    T34Joe Highsmith (+40000)270/ -1820.000$45,780.00
    T34Vince Whaley (+15000)270/ -1820.000$45,780.00
    T34Will Zalatoris (+8000)270/ -1820.000$45,780.00
    T39Paul Barjon (+35000)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T39Daniel Berger (+6600)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T39Jacob Bridgeman (+30000)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T39Wyndham Clark (+4000)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T39Harrison Endycott (+40000)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T39Lanto Griffin (+25000)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T39Justin Lower (+35000)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T39Matthieu Pavon (+12500)271/ -1713.563$34,020.00
    T47Beau Hossler (+6600)272/ -169.000$23,704.80
    T47Mark Hubbard (+12500)272/ -169.000$23,704.80
    T47Chris Kirk (+4000)272/ -169.000$23,704.80
    T47Ben Kohles (+15000)272/ -169.000$23,704.80
    T47Andrew Putnam (+5500)272/ -169.000$23,704.80
    T52Erik Barnes (+75000)273/ -156.750$20,454.00
    T52Patrick Cantlay (+1000)273/ -156.750$20,454.00
    T52Stephan Jaeger (+6000)273/ -156.750$20,454.00
    T52Chez Reavie (+35000)273/ -156.750$20,454.00
    T56Max Greyserman (+50000)274/ -145.400$19,404.00
    T56Chesson Hadley (+12500)274/ -145.400$19,404.00
    T56Yuxin Lin (+75000)274/ -14n/a (non-member)$19,404.00
    T56Ben Martin (+35000)274/ -145.400$19,404.00
    T56Matt NeSmith (+17500)274/ -145.400$19,404.00
    61Taylor Montgomery (+5000)275/ -134.800$18,900.00
    T62Zac Blair (+25000)276/ -124.400$18,564.00
    T62Sam Ryder (+12500)276/ -124.400$18,564.00
    T62Camilo Villegas (+22500)276/ -124.400$18,564.00
    T65Nico Echavarria (+30000)277/ -113.900$18,144.00
    T65Sam Stevens (+12500)277/ -113.900$18,144.00
    67Will Gordon (+15000)279/ -93.600$17,892.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
