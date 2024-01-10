Action Report: Corey Conners, adept iron players popular ahead of Sony Open in Hawaii
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Canadian Corey Conners and Open champion Brian Harman are seeing the lion's share of action at the BetMGM online sportsbook ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
While the PGA TOUR season kicked off last week with the first of eight Signature Events at The Sentry across the islands in Maui, this represents the first Full-Field Event from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
A total of 38 players made the short trip from the Plantation Course at Kapalua and are in the field this week, including Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Sahith Theegala.
But it is Conners and Harman, who also played last week, that are most popular with bettors.
As of Wednesday, Conners is drawing the second-most handle (9.9%) on the most tickets (8.2%). Meanwhile, Harman is pulling in the most handle (13.4%) on the fourth-most tickets (5.1%).
Conners, who has seen his golf betting odds drop from +3300 to +2800, has a great track record at Waialae.
He has logged four straight top-12 finishes at the event, including a T3 in 2019.
The course is a much better fit for Conners, and other shorter hitters, than the Plantation Course last week, as it is much narrower and places more of an emphasis on iron play.
Harman (+2000, down from +2500) is similar to Conners, where he’s not one of the longer hitters on TOUR but is excellent with his wedges and irons.
He hasn’t had as much success at the event as Conners, but did finish T4 in 2018.
Playing last week also gives these two, and the others, an advantage as they aren’t dealing with a long layoff and are adjusted to the new time zone. Eight of the last 10 Sony Open winners played the week prior in Maui.
Conners, J.T. Poston (+3300) and Harman are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Brian Harman – 13.4%
- Corey Conners – 9.9%
- J.T. Poston – 8.6%
- Chris Kirk – 6.8%
- Ludvig Åberg – 6%
Tickets
- Corey Conners – 8.2%
- Sahith Theegala – 5.6%
- J.T. Poston – 5.5%
- Brian Harman – 5.1%
- Chris Kirk – 5%
Poston finished T5 a week ago and has a decent track record at this event.
Si Woo Kim is the defending champion. He has +4000 odds to win and is drawing 2% of the tickets and 0.9% of the handle.
