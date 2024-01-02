Horses for Courses: Maui movers and shakers include Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth (+2500) exploded onto the scene in late 2013 and carried that momentum to Maui the following January. Posting solo second on debut, the prodigious talent returned two years later to claim the title, posting 30 under to win by EIGHT shots. The Texan hit the podium for the third time in three appearances (T3) before stretching his top-10 streak to four straight visits in 2018. After a three-year hiatus, he returned in 2022 (T21) and 2023 (T13) to add eight more rounds of red figure scoring to his totals. After 24 rounds, his scoring average is 68.29, second-best in the field for players with three or more visits.