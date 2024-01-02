DraftKings preview: The Sentry
Written by Landon Silinsky
The 2024 PGA TOUR season begins this week on the beautiful island of Maui, Hawaii. The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort will host The Sentry and measures as a 7,596-yard par-73 with Bermuda greens. This is the only par-73 course on the circuit.
This event used to be reserved for PGA TOUR golfers who won a tournament in the previous calendar year, but the field has been upped to 59 golfers this year and now includes anyone who ranked inside the top 50 in the FedExCup. As always, this will be a no-cut event, where all players complete four rounds.
The field will be headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, along with Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Scottie Scheffler ($11,000)
We will begin 2024 by writing up the best player in the world. Scheffler had a ridiculous 2023 season, which saw him win three times and post a whopping 10 top-five finishes. After sitting out the entirety of the fall swing, Scheffler showed zero rust and won the Hero World Challenge in his last start.
Scottie Scheffler's best putts with new putter at Hero World Challenge
I don’t think many people realize just how dominant Scheffler was from tee-to-green last year. Just to put it in perspective, he averaged 2.79 strokes gained from tee-to-green per round over his past 48 rounds, which was 1.16 strokes more than Cantlay, who ranked second. That 1.16 stroke difference is the same gap between Cantlay and Cameron Young, who ranks 31st in this field in that same time frame. Just ridiculous.
Scheffler has played Kapalua twice, finishing T13 in 2021 and T7 last year. No one in this field boasts his floor/ceiling combo, and he’s a no-brainer pay up this week on DraftKings.
Ludvig Åberg ($8,700)
This price immediately stuck out as being the most confusing of anyone in the field this week, especially if you have seen Åberg play this fall. The Swedish phenom posted six top-10 finishes in eight starts on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. In his most recent start at The RSM Classic, Åberg collected the first of what will likely be many PGA TOUR victories.
Behind the scenes with Ludvig Åberg after his first TOUR win
We already knew about the 24-year-old’s prowess off the tee, but his approach play has taken significant strides over his past few starts as well. Åberg gained with his irons in each of his three measured PGA TOUR starts this fall, including gaining 4.4 strokes at the Sanderson Farms.
This will be Åberg’s first career start at Kapalua, but he’s already shown he can dominate at any course throughout the world, and this $8,700 price tag is simply too cheap for his upside. He’s arguably the best value on the board this week.
Cam Davis ($7,100)
Davis used to be a staple for me at no-cut events due to his incredible volatility from round-to-round, but he’s been incredibly consistent of late and would have been a smash at this $7,100 price tag, regardless.
In three PGA TOUR starts this fall, the Aussie finished solo third, T7 and T12. His putter has been on fire during this stretch, having gained a combined 10.59 strokes on the greens over his past two measured events.
In Davis’ lone start at this event back in 2021, he finished T10, which is quite encouraging because it’s a course that should fit his skillset, as he’s one of the longest hitters on the PGA TOUR. You will need to find some guys in this low-$7K range this week if you want to jam in multiple studs up top, and Davis profiles as one of the range’s better values. He will likely be popular, but is an elite play in all formats.
