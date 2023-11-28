How to 'back the cat' as Tiger Woods returns at Hero
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
“Absolutely.”
It was the answer from Tiger Woods that set the golf world into excitement on Tuesday morning ahead of his return at the Hero World Challenge this week.
The question?
“So you being here assumes you think you can still win?”
Albany Golf Course – as it has in years past – will be the host course for another Woods' comeback from injury. In this case, the 82-time PGA TOUR winner will play for the first time since ankle surgery following the Masters earlier this year.
And while Woods is targeting getting back to the winner's circle as his 48th birthday approaches this December, oddsmakers aren’t expecting any miracles this week.
The 15-time major winner is at some of the longest pre-tournament odds we’ve ever seen next to his name, out to as much as +9000 despite the limited 20-man field.
“My game feels rusty, I haven't played in a while," Woods said Tuesday. "I had my subtalar fused. I'm excited to compete and play and I'm just as curious as all of you are to see what happens because I haven't done it in a while.
“I can tell you this: I don't have any of the pain that I had at Augusta or pre-that in my ankle. Well, other parts are taking the brunt of the load so I'm a little more sore in other areas, but the ankle's good. So that surgery was a success."
Woods has five wins and five runner-up finishes at the Hero World Challenge, but all of that success came prior to the event moving to Albany in 2015.
But outright tickets aren’t your only option to back Woods in the Bahamas. Here’s a look at many other options you might prefer if you want to “back the cat”.
Top 5: +350 via BetMGM (ties pay in full)
In his four attempts at Albany, Woods has just one top five, coming the last time he played the event in late 2019. Woods opened with a 72 but rallied to shoot 14 under the rest of the way to finish fourth.
Top 10: +100 via BetMGM (ties pay in full)
Woods has been in the top 10 of this event 13 times before including five wins and five runner-ups. But when it comes to Albany, he’s finished in the top half of the field two out of four times here. This is a market that could be fun to watch. While you can see odds around the +260 mark for a top 10 elsewhere, be mindful that dead heat rules apply.
First Round Leader: +2800 via BetMGM (ties pay in full)
When it comes to Woods at Albany, his first-round scores have been 73, 69, 73 and 72. Only one of those is under par, making the idea that Woods could come out of the blocks and be the leader seemingly far-fetched. Woods is +300 to be inside the top five after Round 1.
Group D betting 72 holes: +500 via BetMGM
Woods is the underdog in Group D at BetMGM, but he only needs to beat Sepp Straka, Will Zalatoris, Jason Day and Lucas Glover to cash this prop bet.
Round 1, 71 or lower: -125 via BetMGM
Can Woods shoot under par out of the blocks? The par 72 at Albany has five par 5s and five par 3s. In his 16 rounds at Albany, Woods has shot 71 or lower nine times.
Round 1, Over/Under 70.5: Under -120; Over -125 via Fanduel
What about 70 or lower? At Albany, Woods shot 70 or less those nine times, making it seven times he’s hit the over.
Bogey-free Round 1:+1600 via BetMGM
Woods has just two bogey-free rounds at Albany in his 16 rounds. They came in late 2016 and 2019, both in the second round of the tournament.
Five or more birdies/eagles in Round 1: +100 via BetMGM
Woods has made at least five birdies/eagles in 12 of his 16 rounds at Albany. There are five par 5s. Perhaps this represents the best chance of a Woods' return?
To make an eagle in Round 1: +500 via BetMGM
Woods has four eagles from 16 rounds at Albany.
Hole-by-hole score via DraftKings
You can bet live hole scores throughout the tournament. DraftKings has already set up the first three holes for Woods. The par-4 first, the par-3 second and the par-5 third.
- Hole 1: Par -230; Birdie or Better +255; Bogey or Worse +600: Woods has 11 pars, three birdies and two bogeys on the opening hole at Albany.
- Hole 2: Par -175; Birdie or Better +270; Bogey or Worse +370: Woods has 13 pars, one birdie and two bogeys at the second hole at Albany.
- Hole 3: Par +120; Birdie or Better -115; Bogey or Worse +600: Woods has four pars, eight birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey at this hole.
- Hole-by-hole match-up against Justin Thomas via DraftKings: If you don’t want to predict Woods’ hole scores, you can take him head-to-head per hole against playing partner Justin Thomas. Surely he will beat Thomas in at least one hole somewhere?
- Hole 1 winner: Woods +105; Thomas -135
- Hole 2 winner: Woods +110; Thomas -145
- Hole 3 winner: Woods +100; Thomas -130
- Round 1 match-up via BetMGM: If you want to look at the match-up against Thomas over 18 holes the odds are Thomas -190; Woods +150. In official PGA TOUR events, the two have played together 16 times. Thomas outscored Woods on 14 of those occasions.
Hole-in-one: +8000 via DraftKings
So you’re saying there’s a chance…
Here’s hoping it’s a great return for Woods -- and for your accounts. Good luck!
