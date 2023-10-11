Action Report: Bettors favor Ludvig Åberg ahead of Shriners Children’s Open
3 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The rise of young European Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg has not gone unnoticed by the betting public with wagerers jumping on the Swede at the BetMGM online sportsbook ahead of the Shriners Children’s Open from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas this week.
As of Wednesday, Åberg is pulling in a whopping 37.9% of the handle on 7.7% of the tickets in golf betting with the book. Both are the highest of any player in the field.
While this will be just his 14th PGA TOUR event, he’s already logged five top 25 finishes and lost in a five-man playoff last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Aberg also went 2-2-0 at the Ryder Cup last month not long after winning the European Masters to get the attention of casual golf fans who may not have known him beforehand. Playing his collegiate golf at Texas Tech, he finished atop the PGA TOUR University rankings last year, which earned him full TOUR status. He made his pro debut at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T25.
Ludvig Åberg sinks a 26-foot eagle putt at Sanderson Farms
The 23-year-old has +1200 odds to win, the second-best in the field.
J.T. Poston is also a popular pick, drawing the second-highest handle (10.2%) on the second-most tickets (7.5%).
He enters in solid form, logging five straight top-25 finishes, including two top-10 finishes which go back to the summer.
Expect a ton of birdies to be made, as the winning score at this event has been 21-under or better each of the last five years.
Aberg, Poston (+3000) and Adam Schenk are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities with Schenk moving from +3300 at open to +3000 on Wednesday in his first event since finishing T9 at the TOUR Championship. Tom Hoge also saw his odds move from +4000 to +3300.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Ludvig Åberg – 37.9%
2. J.T. Poston – 10.2%
3. Si Woo Kim – 7.7%
4. Adam Schenk – 5.3%
5. Tom Kim – 3.9%
Tickets
1. Ludvig Åberg – 7.7%
2. J.T. Poston – 7.5%
3. Adam Schenk – 6%
4. Tom Hoge – 5.8%
5. Si Woo Kim – 5.2%
Kim, who has the best odds to win at +1100 as the defending champion, is drawing 3.9% of the tickets on 5% of the tickets.
Schenk is drawing plenty of action in his first event since finishing T-9 at the TOUR Championship.
