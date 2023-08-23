Course Spotlight: Short game is how to separate from the field at East Lake

Nestled in the Atlanta suburbs, the par-70 host of the season finale stretches over 7,300 yards. With eight par 4s over 440 yards and four par 3s that play over 200 yards, length immediately pops into mind. Rory McIlroy has won here three times and he is the best driver in the game. Yet McIlroy gained three times as many strokes last year with his short game and putting as with his driver. Getting the ball in the fairway is a priority at East Lake. The course is annually in the top 5 for being the most penal from off the fairway.