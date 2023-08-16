Lucas Glover’s time to end as chalk will rise at BMW Championship

Cantlay is a FedExCup Playoffs performer and is the two-time defending BMW Championship winner. He was first in SG: Tee-to-Green last week in Memphis, where one bad swing to start the playoff ultimately cost him the title. He ranks fifth on the season in SG: Tee-to-Green and fourth in SG: Total this season. Impressively, he won two years ago at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland off the strength of his putter and last year in Wilmington, Delaware, off the strength of his ball striking. Prior to play in Memphis, he drew a line in the sand with his team about turning the corner, working harder and bringing in a sharper focus. It worked.