Course Spotlight: Seek the ultimate driving machine at the BMW Championship

In speaking with players and looking at practice habits on the range, I received more confirmation on the importance of the tee ball. TPC Southwind, site of the last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, favored a similar trajectory off the tee. Max Homa (+2200) fared well in Memphis, Tennessee, and should be on your radar again in Chicago. His ball striking at Torrey Pines proves he can handle a U.S. Open test like Olympia Fields. Homa’s approach game and putting suit the North Course’s par 3s as well. Can Homa “max” out his season with a third win?