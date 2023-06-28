Action Report: Bettors aligned behind Rickie Fowler at Rocket Mortgage

Coming off a five-shot romp last year in the Motor City, Finau is another popular play as he looks to become the first player to go back-to-back in the five-year history of the event. Finau is second in handle and third in tickets, behind both Fowler and Justin Thomas. Thomas (+1600) has had a turbulent couple of weeks, shooting an 81 at LACC and a 62 last week at the Travelers, but he’s second in tickets and third in handle as he makes his debut appearance at Detroit GC.