Matchup Minute: Back Shane Lowry’s course fit over Sahith Theegala’s variance at the Memorial

A top 20 for Suh at the Charles Schwab Challenge doesn’t move the needle as much as the 27th at the Wells Fargo Championship from Svensson. Even though he lost strokes with the approach, he’s found something with the putter, gaining 6.4 at the PGA Championship and 4.3 at Quail Hollow in early May. Svensson is one of the better ball-strikers on TOUR, and we’ve seen him slowly improve his approach game over the last couple of weeks. The Canadian’s 45th last season doesn’t scream confidence, but Suh’s missed cut in 2019 is his only start at Jack’s place, which should make Suh fans a touch weary about him this week.