Scheffler too short in shootout

Hoge, a former winner of the other AT&T event at Pebble Beach, is a ball-striking savant these days and is warming up to contention for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. He certainly reminds me of how the 2013 PGA champion Jason Dufner was playing at the time. Hoge is third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach and eighth in Birdie or Better percentage. (10th in Birdie or Better: Putting). He is a respectable 48th in SG: Putting. He is also 15th in GIR and eighth in Par Breakers. Has four top 10s this season, two of which were third-place finishes.