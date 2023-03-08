Splashes or aces? Props abound for play on iconic 17th hole

The odds favor the over, which will certainly be the more popular option for fans hoping to root for a little carnage once competition begins. For perspective, there has been a wide range of water ball tallies since ShotLink began tracking in 2003: as few as 28 for the week (2014) and as many as 93 (2007). The average in that span has been about 49 per year, with the last two years ticking considerably higher: 66 in 2021 and 57 last year.