Splashes or aces? Props abound for play on iconic 17th hole
3 Min Read
Written by Will Gray @GolfBet
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s the most familiar hole on the course this week at THE PLAYERS Championship, even if it’s one that many in the star-studded field dread facing.
Measuring just 137 yards, the par-3 17th hole has become the most iconic nook of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. From aces and birdies to splashes and others, the hole has hosted a wide array of outcomes over the years.
And this year, it’s also hosting a wide array of bet options.
The oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook have put the 17th into focus this week, allowing bettors to take a stab at predicting how the 144-man field will fare. The main event, for those interested in a four-day sweat, is a simple question: how many balls will end up in the water?
Total balls in the water on No. 17 (via BetMGM)
55 or more (-125)
54 or fewer (+100)
The odds favor the over, which will certainly be the more popular option for fans hoping to root for a little carnage once competition begins. For perspective, there has been a wide range of water ball tallies since ShotLink began tracking in 2003: as few as 28 for the week (2014) and as many as 93 (2007). The average in that span has been about 49 per year, with the last two years ticking considerably higher: 66 in 2021 and 57 last year.
Of course, the 2022 total was largely influenced by inclement weather that pushed the tournament’s conclusion to Monday. While winds were whipping Wednesday morning on property, conditions are expected to calm down over the next four days with, outside of a chance of rain Friday, a relatively clear forecast.
The other big question for bettors surrounding the 17th is whether there will be a hole-in-one. There have been 10 aces in tournament play, starting with Brad Fabel in 1986 and including Shane Lowry’s memorable shot during the third round last year. Any ace pays +250 at BetMGM, while the “no hole-in-one” option pays -350. Odds of multiple aces occurring on 17 during the tournament, which has never happened in PLAYERS history, are +1200.
The round-by-round ace pricing also takes into account the more difficult Sunday pin, traditionally placed on the far right side of the green. Fred Couples (1997) remains the only final-round ace in tournament history, while five of the 10 have occurred in the opening round.
Odds for ace on No. 17 (by round)
Opening round: +900
Second round: +900
Third round: +900
Final round: +1600
BetMGM also has a market for any ace during the tournament across all the par-3 holes, with Yes (-190) favored over the No (+150) option. But let’s face it, if there’s going to be an ace this week the crowd-pleasing option will be for it to occur on the penultimate hole.
So whether you want to wait on the ace or start counting the splashes, you’ve got options this week as the best in the world try to tame the island green.
-
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.