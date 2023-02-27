Odds Outlook: Rahm favored against star-studded field at Bay Hill

Two players who know just what it takes to slip into the winner’s red cardigan are right behind Rahm among the favorites. The defending champ, Scottie Scheffler, turned up the heat here last year to pick up his second win of 2022 and is listed at +900 to keep the trophy. In his first defense this season from his 2022 bounties, he went back-to-back at the WM Phoenix Open three weeks ago. Defending a title for the first time is usually a tough ask, but not when you have the bag that this guy possesses. Conditions were brutal last year yet the Texan doesn't appear to mind a tough track and a bit of breeze.