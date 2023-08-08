Tyrrell Hatton wins close race to claim the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Aon Risk Reward Challenge

This season, Hatton was consistently within the top 10 of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge leaderboard week after week, a testament to both the remarkable consistency of his game and trust in his overall decision-making in the moments that mattered most. Throughout the season, Hatton had a birdie rate of 81 percent on the Challenge holes and hit 82 percent of Greens in Regulation across the Challenge holes. His strategic ability to go for the green on par fives combined with his overall proficiency in hitting Challenge greens ultimately secured him the top spot on the leaderboard. For an Aon Risk Reward Challenge season that came down to the wire, Hatton was able to rely on his remarkable performance and sound decision-making to claim this year’s Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy.