Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5 offered valuable opportunities in 2024

Åberg qualified via the Aon Next 10 after his victory at last fall’s The RSM Classic. He then finished second to Wyndham Clark at Pebble Beach, his first of three second-place showings on the season (Masters, BMW Championship). The 24-year-old Swedish rising star missed just two cuts (PGA Championship, Open Championship) and rode a successful season all the way to the TOUR Championship due to additional top finishes at THE PLAYERS (8), RBC Heritage (T10), the Memorial (T5), Genesis Scottish Open (T4) and BMW Championship (T2). He finished 16th in the FedExCup standings in his first full season on TOUR. His runner-up at Pebble set him up for Signature Events throughout the year, where he racked up points that proved crucial to him qualifying for East Lake.