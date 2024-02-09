Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational

A few of the qualifying categories for this year's The Genesis Invitational field include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 (which for this event is Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings) and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.