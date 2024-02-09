Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational
Scottie Scheffler is set to tee it up at The Genesis Invitational. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season begins Thursday, Feb. 15 at The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods -- who announced he would make his 2024 season debut here -- at The Riviera Country Club.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.
A few of the qualifying categories for this year's The Genesis Invitational field include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 (which for this event is Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings) and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay
Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sam Burns
Max Homa
Keegan Bradley
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
Sepp Straka
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Tony Finau
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Brian Harman
Sungjae Im
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
Jordan Spieth
Jason Day
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)
Beau Hossler
Ludvig Åberg
Ben Griffin
Taylor Montgomery
Matt Kuchar
Nick Hardy
J.J. Spaun
Sam Ryder
Luke List
Alex Smalley
Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
Nicolai Højgaard
TBD after WM Phoenix Open
Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events
Nick Dunlap
Sponsor exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
Adam Scott
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Will Zalatoris
Sponsor exemption (Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption)
Chase Johnson
Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking
Justin Thomas