2H AGO

Inside the Field: The Genesis Invitational

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler is set to tee it up at The Genesis Invitational. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is set to tee it up at The Genesis Invitational. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season begins Thursday, Feb. 15 at The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods -- who announced he would make his 2024 season debut here -- at The Riviera Country Club.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.

    A few of the qualifying categories for this year's The Genesis Invitational field include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 (which for this event is Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings) and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Viktor Hovland
    Xander Schauffele
    Wyndham Clark
    Rory McIlroy
    Patrick Cantlay
    Collin Morikawa
    Scottie Scheffler
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Sam Burns
    Max Homa
    Keegan Bradley
    Adam Schenk
    Russell Henley
    Sepp Straka
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Tony Finau
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Brian Harman
    Sungjae Im
    Nick Taylor
    Corey Conners
    Jordan Spieth
    Jason Day
    Emiliano Grillo
    Taylor Moore
    Sahith Theegala
    Chris Kirk
    Denny McCarthy
    Andrew Putnam
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Svensson
    Harris English
    J.T. Poston
    Lee Hodges
    Seamus Power
    Cameron Young
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Hadwin
    Tom Hoge
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Mackenzie Hughes

    Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)

    Beau Hossler
    Ludvig Åberg
    Ben Griffin
    Taylor Montgomery
    Matt Kuchar
    Nick Hardy
    J.J. Spaun
    Sam Ryder
    Luke List
    Alex Smalley

    Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

    Nicolai Højgaard

    Aon Swing 5 (click here for current projected standings)

    TBD after WM Phoenix Open

    Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events

    Nick Dunlap

    Sponsor exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)

    Adam Scott
    Gary Woodland
    Tiger Woods
    Will Zalatoris

    Sponsor exemption (Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption)

    Chase Johnson

    Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking

    Justin Thomas

    PGA TOUR
