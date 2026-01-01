Player Sponsorships
What are you getting?
- 25% SOV of logo on athletes’ Player Profile Pages and Scoring Leaderboard Scorecard. Logo sponsorship can be enhanced by adding impression-based High Impact Fan-Targeted Display Media across PGATOUR.com and the app
- Captures audiences across the site based on their content consumption and player favorites; display media runs across site pages
- The sponsor must have a contractual relationship with the athlete. This is a flat-rate sponsorship.
Logo Placements:
- Player Profile Page Sponsorship
- Player Leaderboard Scorecard Sponsorship
|Image Size
|142x45
|File Type
|.eps, .png, .svg
|Device Type
|Cross-Platform
|Estimated Lead Time
|15-20 business days
High Impact Dimensions:
Responsive based on the user device and PSD template build-out
|Desktop
|1032x290
|Tablet
|581x300
|Mobile
|335x300, 728x90
Standard Banners (if chosen):
|Desktop
|970x250, 970x90, 728x90
|Tablet
|728x90, 300x250
|Mobile
|320x100, 300x250
|Accepted Formats
|GIF, JPG, HTML5
|Loop Limit
|3, 15 seconds maximum
|FPS
|24 fps, 200KB - 300KB load file size
|3rd Party Tracking
|Yes
|Creative Versions Accepted
|3 maximum
|HTML5 environment
|Display & Video360