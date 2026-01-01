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Player Sponsorships

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What are you getting?

  • 25% SOV of logo on athletes’ Player Profile Pages and Scoring Leaderboard Scorecard. Logo sponsorship can be enhanced by adding impression-based High Impact Fan-Targeted Display Media across PGATOUR.com and the app
  • Captures audiences across the site based on their content consumption and player favorites; display media runs across site pages
  • The sponsor must have a contractual relationship with the athlete. This is a flat-rate sponsorship.

Logo Placements:

  • Player Profile Page Sponsorship
  • Player Leaderboard Scorecard Sponsorship
Image Size142x45
File Type.eps, .png, .svg
Device TypeCross-Platform
Estimated Lead Time15-20 business days

High Impact Dimensions:

Responsive based on the user device and PSD template build-out

Desktop1032x290
Tablet581x300
Mobile335x300, 728x90

Standard Banners (if chosen):

Desktop970x250, 970x90, 728x90
Tablet728x90, 300x250
Mobile320x100, 300x250
Accepted FormatsGIF, JPG, HTML5
Loop Limit3, 15 seconds maximum
FPS24 fps, 200KB - 300KB load file size
3rd Party TrackingYes
Creative Versions Accepted3 maximum
HTML5 environmentDisplay & Video360
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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