Paid Media Activation
What are you getting?
- Tailored Strategy: Boost media aligned with the client's goals and target audience, leveraging platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
- Creative Content: High-quality static, video, and carousel ads are crafted to captivate audiences and effectively convey the client's message.
- Platform Expertise: Specialized knowledge ensures maximum impact on each platform, optimizing posting times, understanding algorithms, and employing best practices.
- Results-Oriented Approach: Detailed performance tracking and continuous optimization drive high user engagement, delivering measurable outcomes for the client's campaign.
Specifications for Facebook and Instagram:
|Copy Specs:
|Body:
|125 characters
|Headline:
|40 characters
|Description:
|30 characters
|Image Specs:
|Square:
|1080 x 1080 px
|Vertical/Story:
|1080 x 1920 px
|Video Specs:
|Square Size:
|1080 x 1080 (1:1)
|Vertical Story/Reel Size:
|1080 x 1920 (9:16)
|Length:
|6s, 15s, 30s
|File Size
|Up to 4GB
|File Type:
|.mp4, .mov
Specifications for Tik Tok:
|Ad Size:
|1080 x 1920 px (9:16, portrait)
|File Max:
|Up to 4GB
|File Type:
|.mp4, .mov, .mpeg, .3gp, or .avi
Requirements from the client:
New IG advertiser will require permission to advertise as a branded content partner which can be granted by either:
- Permissions via Meta Business Suite: This is the recommended approach to set up a branded content partnership since it unlocks both organic and ad permissions. If this permission is approved, future posts or ads don't need separate permission requests. This will also allow any post that tags the advertiser to be boosted by the advertiser. Posts can be tagged using any of the following: paid partnership label, collab post, @ mentions, people tags, or product tags. "Instagram > Settings > Creator/Business > Partnership Ads > Manage Ad Permissions: Brand Partners"
- Permissions via Instagram settings: Using this method, the creator of the post can tag a brand partner in organic content or run ads using their own content. "Instagram > Settings > Creators/Business > Branded Content > Approve Content Creators"
- Click through links: Learn More, Shop Now, Book Now, Sign Up, and Watch More