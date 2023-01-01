Homepage Roadblock
What are you getting?
- The homepage roadblock with leaderboard page first look makes sure your brand is top of mind across the TOUR audience's most frequently viewed pages. This product comprises the top 2 placements across the responsive PGATOUR.com homepage and the first ad viewed per user on the top 2 placements on the leaderboard page.
- Responsive inline ad slots take-over across PGATOUR.COM throughout the tournament weekend
• High impact offers full rich-media capabilities including offerings below, choose up to three custom designs and functionalities
• Balance of engaging visuals for advertisers and respect for the user experience